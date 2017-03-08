Huxford Group turns attention to investing in commodities

End

Huxford Group today announced that they will be significantly investing in commodities for the remainder of this calendar year.Huxford Group have established a special commodities group which will manage the day to day operations of the department.Huxford Group's Chief Financial Officer commented on the new business strategy saying "This decision will result in Huxford Group dedicating more trading desks for energy, agriculture, base metals and dry bulk.""As part of Strategy 2017 and beyond, we are actively managing and reviewing our business portfolio. The decision to refocus our commodities business is based on our identification of more attractive ways to deploy our capital and resources", added the Chief Financial Officer of Huxford Group.