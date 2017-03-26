 
News By Tag
* Payroll Services Singapore
* Payroll Software Singapore
* Payroll Management System
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Singapore
  Singapore
  Singapore
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1
March 2017
313029282726


Payroll Software Singapore to Secure Your Compliance: SBS Consulting

SBS Consulting Pte Ltd is a reputed software manufacturer in Singapore. It has innovative payroll software Singapore, CRM System, Doctor & Clinic Management System, & School & Tuition Management System. It also offers quality customer care service.
 
 
payroll-services-singapore
payroll-services-singapore
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Payroll Services Singapore
Payroll Software Singapore
Payroll Management System

Industry:
Software

Location:
Singapore - Singapore - Singapore

SINGAPORE - April 1, 2017 - PRLog -- "According to the Employment Act, Singapore employers need to pay their employees with the seven days from the end of the payment cycle. It is also important for them to be accurate in calculating the salaries of the employees. Any inadvertent mistake can sour their relationship with their employees causing a problem at the workplace. It is prudent for the companies to implement a web-based payroll software Singapore and get a handle on their payroll," commented Ms. Meena, the Business Head of SBS Consulting Pte Ltd.

The payroll is a liability that every business must handle carefully. Any failure to discharge it may harm their goodwill and brand name. It may also alert authorities that everything is not right with the businesses. They may need an explanation from the management. That is why the use of web-based payroll software Singapore to automate the function is the need of time.

The payroll has so many elements like statutory donations and contributions such as CPF, CDAC, SINDA, ECF, MBMF, etc., and employee allowance, paid leaves, tax calculation, loan, incentive, benefits, etc. The payroll executive needs to process each of these factors to calculate accurate salary of the employee. An online payroll system enables the staff in the proper handling of the task.

"Up to a certain level, manual handling of the payroll is possible. However, as the number of employees of the company grows, it becomes difficult. And the changes in the payroll related rules and regulations that authorities implement now and then adds to the difficulties associated with the task. In such a situation, an absolute payroll system can create compliance problems for the company.

On the other hand, the manufacturer like SBS Consulting Pte Ltd updates their web-based Singapore payroll software regularly. The software is updated on the web servers where it is running, and its compliant version becomes available to the users instantly when it is accessed through the web browser. In fact, our clients are always using the latest version of the payroll system. Before investing in a payroll software Singapore you should know about its features and modules that it offers," added Ms. Meena.

Features & Modules of Singapore Payroll Software

• Employee Management
• Master Setup Management
• Company Management
• Payroll Management
• Leaves Management
• Attendance & Time-sheet Management
• Claims Management
• Progression Planning
• Enquiry Management
• Email and SMS Management
• Real-time Reports and Dashboards
• Schedule Management
• Tracking
• Bio-metric (Finger Scan) Attendance support
• Billing & Invoice Management
• Itemized Payslip
• Multiple Company Setups & Document Upload
• Connectivity with Accounting Software like MYOB, QuickBooks, etc
• Experienced 24X7 customer service

No two businesses, even if they are run by the same management, are alike. It affects what they want the payroll software Singapore to do for them. Sometimes they have special needs that the off-the-shelf payroll systems cannot fulfill. In such a situation they need to talk to the manufacturer of the Singapore payroll software about its customization.

"SBS Consulting employs an experienced team of software developers. Our developers are capable of giving in-depth customization support to the clients. Time and again, they have come up with out-of-the-box solutions to effect the changes proposed by our clients in order to make our payroll system most suitable for their needs.

The beauty of an online payroll software Singapore is that it can be accessed using desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones from anywhere and at any time. The data captured and stored in the central data repository which is maintained in the web servers is protected using Security Matrix. The users of the system, including management and employees, use their User Name and Passwords to access it securely," concluded Ms. Meena.

About SBS Consulting Pte Ltd:

SBS Consulting Pte Ltd is a software development company that focuses on providing cost effective state-of-the-art software solutions like payroll software Singapore to the SMEs. Its software packages such as Doctor & Clinic Management System, School & Tuition Management System, and CRM System are well appreciated.


Contact Us:
SBS Consulting Pte Ltd
High Street Centre,
#17-02, 1 North Bridge Road,
Singapore – 179094
Visit: http://www.summittech.com.sg/
Tel: (65) 6536 0036
Email: info@summittech.com.sg

Media Contact
Tel: (65) 6536 0036
Email: info@summittech.com.sg
+65 65360036
***@summittech.com.sg
End
Source:SBS Consulting Software
Email:***@summittech.com.sg Email Verified
Tags:Payroll Services Singapore, Payroll Software Singapore, Payroll Management System
Industry:Software
Location:Singapore - Singapore - Singapore
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Summit Planners Technology Pte Ltd PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share