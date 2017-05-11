Adopt School Management Software to be Visible & Improve Your Reach- SBS Consulting Pte Ltd

SBS Consulting is a Singaporean manufacturer of school management software. It is an online business software Singapore for the small educational centers. SBS also has tools like CRM System, Payroll System, & Clinic Management Software on offer.

-- "Ourfor the Singaporean educational institutes assist them in establishing online presence which, in turn, leads to increased ROI," commented SBS Consulting Pte Ltd.In today's, internet-driven marketing and sales environment it is important for a school to be online, within reach of its targeted clients. Being visible to the students and parents plays a vital role in the success of any school. It could act as the make or break factor for its survivability and growth.SBS Consulting's web-based educational software assists them in achieving the goal in an easy and affordable manner. It supports unlimited school setups, and unlimited upload of the document, NRIC, and photographs."Our, in addition to enhancing the brand image of the school, assists the management in streamlining of in-house processes. Its implementation enables the school in putting its course ware and related information on the Internet. It remains accessible to the students and parents who are looking for such information from anywhere and at any time.The software presents students with an online form aimed at collecting their details. The information is valuable to the school's staff in effectively handling student inquiry, tracking, and enrollment/ registration,"informed Ms. Meena, the Business Head of SBS Consulting Pte Ltd.Thealso helps in automation of tasks like class scheduling, exam management, fees management, etc. It is purposed to eliminate or reduce the labor-intensive steps or processes in the task. The automation lessens the amount of work for the staff. They do not have to shoulder any non-core tasks in the schools. It makes the organization more efficient and productive.The SBS Consulting'sis useful for taking care of following tasks:• Parent Management• Teacher Management• Integrated Teacher schedule• Resource Allocation Management• Multiple Branch Management• Course Management• Class Scheduling & Rescheduling• Class Administration• Exam Management• Reports Cards• Fees Management• Finance Management• Bio-metric Attendance Using Finger Scanners• SMS & Email Reminder ManagementThe implementation of athat is rich in modules makes the school more competitive. It is no more a fashionable thing to do, but, a necessity for the traditionally managed schools."With the software in place, there is no need for the staff to waste their valuable time in updating paper registers or other paper files. The system offers the school a golden opportunity of upgrading itself to a Paperless Office. SBS' school management software is a great tool that helps the management in enhancing the workflow. It is also a great help to the educational institutes that have interests in multiple branches," concluded Ms. Meena.SBS Consulting, a Singaporean software manufacturer, provides a web-based school management software to educational institutes. It also has Business Software Singapore like Payroll Software, Clinic Management Software, and CRM System.Ms. Meena,Visit:High Street Centre,#17-02, 1 North Bridge Road,Singapore - 179094Tel: (65) 6536 0036Email: info@summittech.com.sg