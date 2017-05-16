 
Use of Clinic Management Software a Prominent Game Changer in Healthcare Industry

SBS Consulting Pte Ltd is in innovative business software Singapore. The firm focuses on web-based clinic management system, school management system, payroll software, & CRM system. It helps clients in digitizing & streamlining of their workflow.
 
 
SINGAPORE - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- "The cost-effective, technology-driven tool such as clinic management software is a proven game changer for clinical setups and doctors. It empowers the doctors to use paper-free and streamlined healthcare solution," Ms. Meena of SBS Consulting Pte Ltd.

"An increasing number of clinical practices and the growing needs to digitalizing them, have made implementation of efficient clinic management software Singapore crucial. It makes patient care accessible and robust at the same time. The GPs clinics and physician's offices need cost-effective software that streamlines the functions in the best manner. Our clinic software has had managed to alter the workflow of many small and medium clinic setups in Singapore," she discusses.

She went on to say that, "the advantages that come with the implementation of clinic software are minimized cost to the clinics and also reduced the patient's waiting time. Together with that, an online clinic management system helps in cutting down misconduct/fraud, enhanced patient care, easy accessibility of patient's data and better coordination among the staffs. In a nutshell, it is a win-win situation for a GP Clinic.

Effective use of SBS' Clinic Management System has resulted in efficient patient's data management and improved patient care and wellness. The clients of the firm shared how well they have been performing since the day they adopt the software.

"An improved and advanced clinic management software is one of the greatest things that has emerged in the market recently. From cutting paperwork time to enabling you to track patient statistics easily, it can make a doctor's life incredibly easy. The best things about SBS' clinic software solutions are its cost-efficiency, use of innovative technology, customized solutions (a wide variety of modules to choose from) and friendly support team. It helps us to be more efficient as we grow and build our presence in the healthcare industry," a happy client of SBS Consulting expressed his experience in his testimonial.

The clinic management software of SBS Consulting allows the users to access information from anywhere. Tracking appointment schedule, cancellation of appointments can be done from the comfort of the home. It helps the GP or doctors to plan for the day accordingly. It is just an instance of how the software is simplifying the daily activities of a doctor. There are plenty of benefits that the software has to offer. A doctor can build a virtual practice with the implementation of clinic software.

The key features of SBS' Clinic Management System are stated hereunder:

• It is a web-based solution. Thus, the software does not require any additional hardware.
• The functionality and interface of the software are simple and user-friendly.
• Any person with basic knowledge of computer skill can operate the software without having to take the assistance of IT team.
• The data once captured, are stored in a secure web server.
• Only authorized users gain access to the data.
• Integration with accounting software reduces the need for data redundancy.
• The software can be used in any device such as the computer (PC), laptop, tablets, smartphone, etc.
• 24*7 accessibility to data from anywhere (subject to internet connection).

"With the advent of the internet and advanced technology, branding one's practice is taking a new meaning. There are umpteen numbers of software solutions available in the Singapore market. While a right software can build your reputation, the wrong choice can adversely affect your practice. So, be sure to select the clinic management software can add magic to your clinical practice. We offer the free demo of our clinic software to the prospective clients. Many of our clients switched to us from other software right after using the demo version," she concluded.

About SBS Consulting Pte Ltd:

SBS Consulting Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based firm that is also an active player in the field of advanced software development. Headed by a team of experienced software developers, SBS offers a set of business software Singapore such as clinic management system, payroll software, school & tuition management system and CRM software.

Contact Info:

SBS Consulting Pte Ltd

Visit: http://www.summittech.com.sg/

High Street Centre,

#17-02, 1 North Bridge Road,

Singapore – 179094

Phone: +65-6536 0036

Email: info@summittech.com.sg

Source:SBS Consulting Software
Email:***@summittech.com.sg Email Verified
Tags:Clinic Management Singapore, Clinic Management System, Business Software Singapore
Industry:Software
Location:Singapore - Singapore - Singapore
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
