Use Business Software Singapore That Can Improve Your Productivity Advised SBS Consulting

-- "The business software Singapore have revolutionized the way businesses work. These tools have dragged us, inch-by-inch, to the paperless office era," commented SBS Consulting Pte Ltd.The businesses search for means to increase their productivity and profitability. The use of business software Singapore allows them to address the problem elegantly. These tools hugely assist them in automating and streamlining their in-house processes & tasks.These systems lay a lot of emphasis on cutting down the amount of manual work the staff has to perform. SBS Consulting Pte Ltd has a few widely accepted online software packages for the SMEs in Singapore.The payroll processing is an indispensable activity for the Singapore employers. It is one of the main liability for them, and they are under the obligation to discharge it within the time-frame allotted. For a small business with a handful of employees, it is possible to do it manually."However, there is always a chance of an unintentional mistake in the calculation of employees' salary. It could lead to problems with the authorities and employees. That is why start-ups and small, but growing businesses, should consider using a web-based payroll software Singapore.We have an integrated payroll software that offers a variety of modules to take care of tasks like;• Employee Management• Master Setup Management• Company Management• Leaves Management• Time Attendance: Roster & Time sheet Management• Claims Management• Progression Planning• Reports and Enquiry Management• Email & SMS Management• Bio-metric (Finger Scan ) Attendance support• Billing & Invoice ManagementIt is a cost effective solution to the small businesses,"said Ms. Meena, the Business Head of SBS Consulting Pte Ltd."The small GP clinics and physician's practices also benefit by using a clinic management system Singapore. The system assists them decreasing their reliance on the manual work and paper-based file system. The software automates tasks like;• Patient Management• Doctor Management• Prescription Management• Allergy warning Management• Vaccination pending Reminders & Alerts• Drugs Management• Appointments & Scheduling Management• Electronic Medical Report• Medical Billing and Payment Management• Inventory Management• Email & SMS Alert Management• Lead Management• Business Intelligence & Analytic• Dashboard ReportingThe automation and streamlining of the daily clinic tasks reduce the workload for the staff. It also leads to increased patient satisfaction and branding of the clinic," added she.Singaporean schools like other business entities also need to maintain their competitive edge. However, traditionally managed schools are finding it increasingly difficult to do so. They need to implement a web-based school management system to manage their resources in the most optimum way."An online school management software assist them in establishing their presence on the internet. It allows them to put their course-ware and other resources online. It serves the visiting students and parents with online forms and collects important information. The system automates and streamlines the handling of all important student inquiry, tracking, and student enrollment/ registration. It also offers well-built modules for tasks like;• Teacher/Instructor Management• Class Scheduling• Students Management• Manage Multiple Branches• Parents Management• Email & SMS support• Define weekdays price or Weekend price• Supports- Flat Pricing, Group Pricing, Graded Pricing• Resource Allocation Management• Payment Management - Fees Collection, Due Payments,• Course Management• Fees Management• Integrated Teacher schedule• Exam Management• Finance Management• Reports and Dashboards• School Inventory Management• Bio-metric (Finger Scan ) Attendance support" In addition to the payroll, clinic & school management system, we also have accounting software & CRM System Singapore. When you go and buy an off-the-shelf business software Singapore, the chances are it may not serve your purpose completely. So, it pays to discuss your needs with the software manufacturer or the vendor beforehand. We have an experienced software development team that is capable of customizing our software systems to your satisfaction. Our customer care team offers 24X7 support," concluded Ms. Meena.SBS Consulting offers innovative business software Singapore that are affordable to small companies in Singapore. The company has state-of-the-art software systems like HR & Payroll System, Clinic Management System, School Management System, Accounting Software, & CRM System on offer.SBS Consulting Software,Visit:High Street Centre,#17-02, 1 North Bridge Road,Singapore - 179094Tel: (65) 6536 0036Email: info@sbsgroup.com.sg