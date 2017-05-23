School Management Software to Streamline Your Administrative & Financial Tasks

SBS Consulting Pte Ltd is a dominant Singapore software company. It has a widely-accepted web-based school management software for small schools in Singapore. SBS also has HR & Payroll Software, CRM System, & Clinic Management Software for SMEs.

"Yes, a school management system could help you in maximizing your returns. It is an essential business software Singapore, a school should invest in," said SBS Consulting Pte Ltd.

Businesses are looking for viable IT solutions to cut down their costs in order to stay competitive. Many of the schools are moving to the educational software like school management systems. These systems offer them an opportunity to tweak their workflow and streamline their in-house tasks.

"It is important for the progressive Singaporean schools not to get bogged down because of the labor-intensive nature of their day-to-day tasks. They could only do so by shedding their workload. Now, they have the solution in their hands in the form of a school management system. Our school management system enables them in automating a large chunk of their routine work. It enables the management in freeing of the human resources enslaved by the tasks like register and journal maintenance, student management, course management, class and exam scheduling, fees collection, etc.," said Ms. Meena, the Business Head of SBS Consulting Pte Ltd.

In a traditionally managed school, these and the other manual tasks are handed over to the school's qualified staff that are not cheap when it comes to paying them. It leads to wastage of time and resources. Moreover, it also affects the branding of the school in the eyes of today's techno-savvy generation. Even parents expect the school to keep its pace with the advances in the technology.

An online school management system is the right candidate to handle tasks like student inquiry, tracking, and registrations. The software uses online forms to collect student demographic and other details. The data is useful to the management in the further processing of students.

SBS Consulting's has an innovative and module-rich educational software. It is highly capable of enabling the school in making the successful transition from manual to automated management of its administrative and financial functions. It is especially useful to the educational institutes managing several schools or tuition centers under their tutelage.

The school benefits from simplified in-house processes, followed by increased efficiency and productivity. The educational institutes like schools, colleges, trade colleges, etc., can use the web-based school management software and take care of the following tasks easily.

• Student inquiries
• Student admissions
• New student enrollments
• Exams, Assessments, marks, grading, & charting of student's academic progression
• Students' attendance
• Student Fees
• SMS and Email Reminders to the Parents
• Student Management
• Parent Management
• Teacher Management
• Course Management
• Exam Management
• Integrated Teacher Schedule
• Multiple Branch Management
• Finance Management
• Email and SMS Reminders
• Biometric Attendance support
• Connectivity with Accounting Software

The up gradation with the use of school management software proves really helpful to the schools. It reduces the number non-core tasks its staff members need to take care of. The software uses biometric finger scanners to record the attendance and updates the database using live feed. It also sends automated SMS and Email reminders/ alerts to the parents for the fees due.

"Such software is a great assistance to the teachers as they are saved from having to waste their time in a non-core but essential task. The implementation of the software allows the management and teaching staff to focus on the core goals of the schools. An educational center without a school management system in place is a difficult place to manage. Without the automation, the work keeps on piling and pressure keeps building. It is a distressing situation for the already overworked staff, and then, the mistakes creep in upsetting the harmony of the workflow. You can avoid all of these issues by implementing a customized version of our school management system," advised Ms. Meena.