Guide for Selecting Best Payroll Software Singapore for Small Business by SBS Consulting Pte Ltd
SBS Consulting Pte Ltd is a trusted provider of business software Singapore. It provides a widely-accepted payroll software Singapore to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Other tools offered by the firm are web-based School Management System, Clinic Management System, & CRM System.
The purpose of a web-based payroll software is to enable the employers in taking complete care of the employee payment related issues. It is also meant to assist them in complying with the tax laws in force. The online payroll software Singapore offered by SBS Consulting Pte Ltd seems to provide the best functionality in this direction.
"Buying a Singapore payroll software in not that tricky business. However, the companies need to ensure that it complies with the laws propagated by various regulatory authorities in Singapore.
The business owners must consciously search for tools that are usable in Singapore. The payroll system must allow them to update the CPF rates and employee salaries as per the standards professed by the Singapore authorities.
They also have to ensure it is banking compliant. It is a functionality that can automate GIRO for almost all of the major Singaporean banks. All of these factors come together to increase the effectiveness of a business' automated payroll processing,"
Singapore government offers every kind of support to the businesses. On the other hand, it has laid down stringent laws which the Singaporean employers are expected to follow to the letter. That is why the chosen payroll system needs to render services strictly following regulations advocated by the IRAS, CPF Board, and MOM.
"It is important for the employers to search for a payroll software Singapore that will allow tallying of their accounting records with that of the payroll. A platform supporting the integration of these financial aspects of the business is valued. After all, payroll is a liability of the business, and ultimately, it is reflected in the accounting records. Our payroll software renders seamless connectivity with the popular accounting software like MYOB or Quick Books," quoted Ms. Meena.
The safeguarding of all types of data including that related to payroll is of vital importance to companies. The online Singapore payroll software stores the captured data in a centralized place on the web servers. It enforces security matrix to ensure the safety of data. It allows only authorized users armed with the valid User Names and Passwords to access it and that too, on the need-to-know basis. With the proper authentication, the HR Staff and employees of the business can access the data they are interested in from anywhere at any time.
"Singapore owners have different priorities, and accordingly, they search for different business software Singapore to automate their in-house processes. The number of companies and the users a payroll system can support is important for the owners having multiple companies. It also matters to the entities having interests in the groups of companies.
With our web-based payroll software Singapore in place, you will not have to worry about such issues. It is a centralized IT solution capable of supporting unlimited company setups and users. It also accepts upload of unlimited photographs, NRIC, and documents, a feature desired by all HR managers. All these factors make SBS Consulting's payroll software a wise and affordable investment for the small businesses,"
SBS Consulting specializes in the development of business software Singapore like web-based payroll software Singapore. It is a widely-accepted IT solution by the SMEs. The company also has online School Management Software, CRM System & Clinic Management Software.
