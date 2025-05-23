Follow on Google News
Wolverine Management Debuts Agave Bandido in Horizon West
Agave Bandido opens June 5 in Horizon West with modern Mexican fare, Maya SpeakTiki, bold cocktails & the largest location yet from Wolverine Management.
By: Frantz Marketing Solutions
Agave Bandido at Horizon West will feature the brand's biggest footprint yet, including a sprawling covered patio perfect for year-round dining, a lively open-air bar, and an eye-catching design by artist Ruben Ubiera that pays tribute to the Day of the Dead. Guests can expect a full-service experience that blends modern Mexican cuisine with creative cocktails and a high-energy atmosphere, all tailored for the dynamic Central Florida community.
Key highlights include:
Agave Bandido is slated to open its doors to the public on June 5, 2025. Pioneered by restaurateurs, Mathew Baum and Matthew Faul, the two have made it their mission to become industry monarchs in the world of hospitality. With nearly a decade of experience, the pair has made quite an impact in the South Florida culinary scene by infusing beauty not only into the aesthetics of what the customer sees, but also what they hear, taste, and smell for the ultimate culinary experience. Inspired by the magnetic Latin-American culture of South Florida, the indoor/outdoor dining establishment boasts bright and vibrant aesthetics, suitable for its high-energy, trendy clientele. Located at 5365 Hamlin Groves Trail, Winter Garden, Florida, this destination is conveniently accessible to residents and visitors of Central Florida. Agave Bandido at Hamlin Town Center promises to be the go-to destination for those in search of a dynamic, authentic Mexican dining experience. The combination of vibrant ambiance, craft margaritas, and creative culinary offerings will make Agave Bandido a standout in the Orlando-Winter Garden culinary scene.
Stay tuned for more updates and a full event schedule by visiting our website at https://www.agavebandido.com/
