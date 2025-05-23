 

Wolverine Management Debuts Agave Bandido in Horizon West

Agave Bandido opens June 5 in Horizon West with modern Mexican fare, Maya SpeakTiki, bold cocktails & the largest location yet from Wolverine Management.
By: Frantz Marketing Solutions
 
 
Agave Bandido Logo
ORLANDO, Fla. - May 28, 2025 - PRLog -- Hamlin Town Center in Horizon West is heating up with the official arrival of Agave Bandido, the acclaimed Mexican-inspired restaurant and tequila bar known for its bold flavors, electric energy, and elevated dining experiences. Wolverine Management is proud to officially announce that Agave Bandido will open its largest location to date on Thursday, June 5th, bringing its signature vibrancy and culinary excellence to the Orlando area.

Agave Bandido at Horizon West will feature the brand's biggest footprint yet, including a sprawling covered patio perfect for year-round dining, a lively open-air bar, and an eye-catching design by artist Ruben Ubiera that pays tribute to the Day of the Dead. Guests can expect a full-service experience that blends modern Mexican cuisine with creative cocktails and a high-energy atmosphere, all tailored for the dynamic Central Florida community.

Key highlights include:
  • Authentic, Contemporary Mexican Cuisine: The menu features crowd favorites like freshly made tableside guacamole, sizzling flaming queso, birria tacos, and margarita trees, along with weekend brunch specialties and churro shots perfect for sharing.
  • Mayan Inspired SpeakTiki: An exclusive feature at this location, Maya SpeakTiki is a hidden, Aztec-inspired speakeasy where guests can enjoy specialty tapas and bold, over-the-top tiki-style cocktails. With its own entrance and a moody, upscale vibe, Maya is designed to be discovered—and unforgettable.
  • Weekly Specials:
    • Taco Tuesday – $3 tacos (dine-in only)
    • Ladies' Night Thursdays – Special cocktails and deals
    • Weekend Brunch – Saturdays & Sundays, 11 AM–3 PM, with a dedicated menu and $20 bottomless cocktails
    • Happy Hour – Weekdays from 3 PM–6 PM
  • Craft Margaritas and Cocktails: Craft Cocktails & Tequila Selection: Home to one of the largest tequila and mezcal selections in the region, Agave Bandido offers over 200 tequila options, plus bottomless brunch cocktails and fan-favorite margarita flights featuring fresh tropical ingredients like mango, coconut, and guava.
  • Family-Friendly & Community-Focused Located at 5365 Hamlin Groves Trail, Winter Garden, FL, it's ideally situated to serve local residents, families, and visitors seeking a vibrant, authentic Mexican dining experience with convenience, quality, and community spirit.
Wolverine Management Founder & President, Mathew Baum, expressed his excitement about this venture: "Agave Bandido at Hamlin Town Center is poised to be a standout culinary destination, bringing the spirit of Mexico to Horizon West with its vibrant ambiance, exceptional cuisine, and exclusive experiences.

Agave Bandido is slated to open its doors to the public on June 5, 2025. Pioneered by restaurateurs, Mathew Baum and Matthew Faul, the two have made it their mission to become industry monarchs in the world of hospitality. With nearly a decade of experience, the pair has made quite an impact in the South Florida culinary scene by infusing beauty not only into the aesthetics of what the customer sees, but also what they hear, taste, and smell for the ultimate culinary experience. Inspired by the magnetic Latin-American culture of South Florida, the indoor/outdoor dining establishment boasts bright and vibrant aesthetics, suitable for its high-energy, trendy clientele. Located at 5365 Hamlin Groves Trail, Winter Garden, Florida, this destination is conveniently accessible to residents and visitors of Central Florida. Agave Bandido at Hamlin Town Center promises to be the go-to destination for those in search of a dynamic, authentic Mexican dining experience. The combination of vibrant ambiance, craft margaritas, and creative culinary offerings will make Agave Bandido a standout in the Orlando-Winter Garden culinary scene.

Stay tuned for more updates and a full event schedule by visiting our website at https://www.agavebandido.com/ or following us @agavebandido on all social media channels.

Contact
Susan Frantz, Frantz Marketing Solutions
***@frantzmarketing.com
Source:Frantz Marketing Solutions
***@frantzmarketing.com
