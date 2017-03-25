News By Tag
Sun 'n Fun 2017: MYGOFLIGHT to demonstrate SKYDISPLAY™, A Head-Up Display System
SKYDISPLAY™ HUD products use the untouched canvas of the sky to deliver information to pilots in their line of sight when they need it, with zero increase to pilot workload.
MYGOFLIGHT teamed up with Max-Viz to add infrared technology to the HUD. This (Enhanced Vision System) EVS helps pilots to see better and increase situational awareness at night and in bad weather.
MYGOFLIGHT teamed up with Max-Viz to add infrared technology to the HUD. This (Enhanced Vision System) EVS helps pilots to see better and increase situational awareness at night and in bad weather.
"Two years ago we built and demonstrated that a small form factor HUD could be developed and operate in aircraft using new, small projection technologies"
Incidents like runway incursions, landing at the wrong airport, departing from the wrong runway, feelings of vertigo from looking down during descent, loss of control during an approach and the like will be minimized and reduced to near zero with the use of this HUD.
"We have been developing advance terrain avoidance software to meet the needs of the military and commercial low-level flight operations for over a decade," said Robert (Bob) Stadt, President, Sentinel Applied Technologies. "Our experience in software development, flight systems integration and systems certification efforts make us an ideal partner in MYGOFLIGHT's Advanced Display Systems unit. It has been a real challenge to bring new display software to existing aircraft as panel space is so tight. SKYDISPLAY™ changes all of that creating an entirely new display area. We are excited to work together to advance the use of safe and smart technology now available to most aircraft."
SKYDISPLAY™ puts flight information directly in front of a pilot. The HUD uses a transparent display and specially designed optics that projects an image out in front of the pilot. This allows a pilot to be able to view information with their head positioned "up" and looking forward instead of angled down looking at panel mounted instruments. The HUD does not require removing any existing avionics, will not block existing instruments and will not interfere with flight controls.
SKYDISPLAY™ contains three primary components: a projection unit; clear glass display combiner; a computer that connects to the aircraft and other flight sensors and contains the data and software necessary to drive the HUD's graphics. The image appears to be out in front of the pilot to minimize head down time.
SKYDISPLAY™ uses SmartHUD™ software to present information to the pilot based upon the position and direction of the aircraft, surrounding terrain and obstacles, flight trajectory, flight plan, and, therefore, the particular phase of flight. Based on this understanding, HUD screens are displayed so as to not require pilot input. Thus it operates ZeroTouch™ with zero increase to pilot workload.
A SmartHUD™ software option can include a patented state of the art terrain avoidance algorithm to support low level approaches in obstacle filled or mountainous terrain. The algorithm utilizes aircraft stored energy, climb performance, as well as surrounding terrain to determine the safety escape route.
MYGOFLIGHT's Advanced Display Systems group will work with avionics manufacturers, airplane manufacturers and apps developers that are interested in this product to ensure compatibility and fit with their software, electronics and airplanes. SKYDISPLAY™ can also act as a repeater to a pilot side HUD already installed so that the co-pilot can have the benefits of a HUD at a fraction of the cost.
HUD units available today installed cost roughly $150,000 or more. The initial price of SKYDISPLAY™ is expected to start around $10,000 and is intended to be installed by avionics shops when integrated with on-board ships data and/or the integration of new sensors. Interested pilots, avionics shops, apps developers, aircraft manufacturers and avionics electronics manufacturers should contact Charles Schneider on cschneider@mygoflight.com or call 303.364.7400 x111 to discuss.
About MYGOFLIGHT
MYGOFLIGHT builds iPad and tablet gear for pilots. MYGOFLIGHT's cases, mounts, flight bags and accessories are well-made and make using the iPad or tablet in the cockpit safer, easier, and secure. MYGOFLIGHT products help pilots more effectively integrate iPad & tablet technologies seamlessly into the flight deck. All professional grade. All built to last. MYGOFLIGHT's modern flight bags are the first designed to protect the iPad or tablet and make storing and accessing gear simple. MYGOFLIGHT products are highly functional and cool. Perfect for the airplane and everyday use.
For more information, visit www.mygoflight.com. To contact MYGOFLIGHT, send an email to info@mygoflight.com or call 303.364.7400.
