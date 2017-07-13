Mygoflight Announces Name Change To Mgf

Repositioning MYGOFLIGHT to reflect growth of a leading innovative products & technology company

-- DENVER, July 18, 2017 – In response to wide ranging changes in the business context of MYGOFLIGHT, maker of premium iPad gear, flight bags and advanced displays for pilots, the company announced that it has changed its name to MGF, launched a new company website found on www.MGFProducts.com, and has introduced a new corporate identity. The new name and branding will be on display in their exhibit booths during EAA AirVenture 2017 in Hangar B, #2143 and Hangar C, #3135, taking place July 31through August 6Oshkosh, Wisconsin.This change reflects the company's growth into a leading innovative products company focused on solving problems people have in using advanced technology securely, safely and visibly in aviation and in other extreme environments including trucking, automotive, cycling, photography and more.Since 2010, MYGOFLIGHT has worked with customers to provide high quality products. It has applied its creativity to inspire a culture of innovation and foster creative thinking to develop new solutions to real problems. Out of its core competency of product development and technology, MGF developed a wide range of products that collectively enable people to better interact with technology and data. While the company's products have evolved, its core business and strength remains rooted in providing products that are highly professional, functional and cool.Today, the time has come for MYGOFLIGHT to align its internal advancement with its external appearance and to present a new name, new company website and an updated corporate identity."We started MYGOFLIGHT with a simple mission, to help pilots fly safely and securely with new technologies starting with the iPad" said Charles Schneider, CEO, MGF. "Today we do that and more for pilots and many other professionals. Our name change reflects what we have become and the direction we are going."MGF is now organized into two divisions.. MGF Products builds iPad and tablet gear for pilots and other professionals. This includes high quality cases, mounts, kneeboards, flight bags, anti-glare protective glass and accessories which are well-made and make iPad or tablet use safer, easier, and very secure. MGF products help people more effectively integrate iPad & tablet technologies seamlessly into the flight deck and dashboard of a vehicle. All professional grade. All built to last. MGF's modern flight bags are the first designed to protect the iPad or tablet and make storing and accessing gear simple. MGF products are highly functional and cool. Perfect for aviation and extreme professional use.. MGF Advanced Display Systems builds next generation head up display systems and technology allowing pilots to fly with their head up and eyes out minimizing head down time. ADS leverages information that already exists in today's aircraft. The focus is to increase pilot safety, enhance situational awareness, and reduce pilot workload."Changing our name to MGF formalizes a shift in corporate strategy that has been underway for several years," added Dominic Martinez, president, MGF. "We look forward to continuing our pursuit of perfection in delighting our customers from both a product and service perspective."MGF, formerly MYGOFLIGHT, builds premium iPad gear, flight bags and advanced display systems for pilots and other professionals. All professional grade. All built to last. MGF's products are highly functional and cool. Perfect for aviation and professional extreme use.For more information, visit www.MGFProducts.com. To contact MGF, send an email to info@MGFProducts.com or call 303.364.7400.