 
News By Tag
* MyGoFlight
* Aviation
* Sun N Fun
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lakeland
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
31302928272625


Sun 'n Fun 2017: MYGOFLIGHT To Debut New FAA Certified iPad/Tablet Mounts

MYGOFLIGHT, maker of premium iPad and tablet gear for pilots, announced a new UltraThin iPad Panel Mount that is FAA Certified, new tilt and swivel mounts, and new helicopter mounts.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
MyGoFlight
Aviation
Sun N Fun

Industry:
Transportation

Location:
Lakeland - Florida - US

LAKELAND, Fla. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- UltraThin iPad Panel Mount – FAA Certified

Expanding the limits of traditional iPad mounts, the UltraThin iPad Panel Mount™ turns your instrument panel into the ultimate iPad docking station. Other products require a large hole cutout in the panel, this mount does not, saving time and money. The UltraThin Mount secures the iPad in a traditional avionics space while making it easy to power and view.

MYGOFLIGHT's UltraThin iPad Panel Mount™ system is purpose built for aviation and the rigors of the cockpit environment. This mount is pilot installable and crafted from aviation grade aluminum, it is strong, light weight and has a secure and ergonomic feel.

MYGOFLIGHT received FAA approval to install manufactured products into certified aircraft as "Non-Required Safety Enhancing Equipment" (NORSEE) under the requirements outlined in PS-AIR-21.8-1602. This authorization allows all models of the UltraThin iPad Panel Mount to be installed in all CFR Part 23 certified General Aviation aircraft and Part 27 and 29 normal and transport category rotorcraft.

Under this FAA installation authorization, the UltraThin iPad Panel Mount may be installed as a minor alteration for Part 23, 27, and 29 aircraft. This covers installation in all General Aviation aircraft of 12,500 lbs maximum takeoff weight or less. It also includes all normal and transport category rotorcraft.

With this authorization, any General Aviation aircraft owner may legally add a panel mounted iPad as a means to enhance situational awareness and safety in their older certified aircraft.

For  more information, go to http://www.mygoflight.com/ultrathin-ipad-panel-mount/

Tilt & Swivel Mounts

MYGOFLIGHT revamped their Tilt & Swivel mounting system by building a new mount that is made of all aircraft grade aluminum. This new mounting system is infinitely adjustable and allows unique adjustments for every pilot. The sleek new design saves a significant amount of space in the cockpit and allows the iPad/Device to rotate between landscape and portrait mode while mounted.

The Tilt & Swivel mounting system is used in all MYGOFLIGHT jet mounts including the Gulfstream, Chart Holder, and Universal Jet Mount. It is also used in the Compact Suction and Flex Glare Shield mount. All of these mounts can be viewed in the MYGOFLIGHT booth at Sun 'n Fun or online at http://www.mygoflight.com/tilt-and-swivel-mounts/

Helicopter Mounts

MYGOFLIGHT has built three new iPad/GoPro mounts designed specifically for Robinson, Airbus and other helicopters.

Robinson Helicopter Center Spar Mount - The Robinson Helicopter Center Spar Mount works with the center spar on the windshield of Robinson R22, R44, and R66 helicopters. The mount is formed to the shape of the spar and is then tightened with the knob to secure it in place. To learn more, go to http://www.mygoflight.com/robinson-helicopter-center-spar-mount/

Robinson Helicopter Console Bar Mount - The Robinson Helicopter Console Bar Mount works with the round console bar found in Robinson R22, R44, and R66 helicopters. The mount secures onto the bar and is then tightened using the knob to secure it in place. To learn more, go to http://www.mygoflight.com/robinson-helicopter-console-bar-mount

Airbus Helicopter/Square Tube Mount - The Airbus Helicopter Mount attaches to the square tube that runs from the instrument panel to the side window. A similar square tube is found in other cockpits as well. To learn more, go to http://www.mygoflight.com/airbus-helicopter-square-tube-mount/

INDIVIDUAL PILOT AND FLEET REQUIREMENTS

MYGOFLIGHT's mounting and kneeboard systems are being used by more pilots flying with iPads than any other product and are used in general, business, commercial and military aviation. MYGOFLIGHT builds general and aircraft specific iPad and tablet mounting systems. To find the correct mount for your application or to discuss specific requirements for individual or fleet use, contact us by email at info@MYGOFLIGHT.com or call Nic Martinez on 303-364-7400 x114.

About MYGOFLIGHT
MYGOFLIGHT builds more premium iPad and tablet gear for pilots than any other company. MYGOFLIGHT's cases, mounts, flight bags and accessories are well-made and make using the iPad in the cockpit safer, easier, and secure. MYGOFLIGHT products help pilots more effectively integrate their device seamlessly into the flight deck. All professional grade. All built to last. MYGOFLIGHT's modern flight bags are the first and only designed to protect the iPad or computer and make storing and accessing gear simple. MYGOFLIGHT products are highly functional and cool. Perfect for any aircraft and for everyday use.

For more information, visit www.MYGOFLIGHT.com. To contact MYGOFLIGHT, send an email to info@MYGOFLIGHT.com or call 303.364.7400.
End
Source:
Email:***@mygoflight.com Email Verified
Phone:3033647400
Tags:MyGoFlight, Aviation, Sun N Fun
Industry:Transportation
Location:Lakeland - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MYGOFLIGHT PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share