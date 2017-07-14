Mygoflight To Demonstrate Mgf Skydisplay™ Hud (head Up Display) In The Mgf Booth And With Aspe

The SKYDISPLAY™ HUD delivers information to pilots in their line of sight when they need it, with zero increase to pilot workload. Now integrated with the Aspen panel.

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Mgf

* Oshkosh

* Hud Industry:

* Technology Location:

* Colorado - US

Contact

Zach Waggoner

***@mygoflight.com Zach Waggoner

End

-- DENVER and ALBEQUERQUE, July 19, 2017 –Today MYGOFLIGHT (MGF) Advanced Display Systems group, maker of premium iPad gear, flight bags and advanced displays for pilots, announced that it will demonstrate MGF SKYDISPLAY™ HUD - LCD180, its first in a series of affordable, compact HeadUp Display (HUD) units during EAA AirVenture 2017 taking place July 24th through July 30th. The HUD will be operational with a flight simulator in their exhibit in booth Hangar C, #2143 and integrated with an Evolution Pro 1000 in Aspen Avionics booth in Hangar B, #2145, taking place July 24th through July 30th in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. A joint company presentation of the MGF SKYDISPLAY™ HUD will take place in the Aspen Avionics booth in Hangar B, #2145 on xxxxxxx at 10:00am. Officials from both companies will be present to demonstrate and review this exciting new product. Pricing has not yet been set. Going beyond the limits of traditional head-down displays, the purpose of the SKYDISPLAY™ HUD is to deliver information automatically to pilots in their line of sight when they need it, with zero increase to pilot workload. This creates more accurate and safe departures and landings, reduces the number of accidents due to loss of control, and significantly reduces the physical effects of vertigo encountered on descent. Transitions from ground roll to climb and from IMC to VMC and down to the runway are all done with a pilot's eyes looking outside the aircraft. "The MGF HUD is now a reality" said Charles Schneider, CEO, MYGOFLIGHT. "Our projection display and software technology is capable to not only align information a pilot needs to see with their line of sight, it enables them to do that without having to enter any information or learn to operate anything new. Our goal is to improve flight safety by getting pilots to fly with their head up and eyes out during all critical phases of flight." Aspen Avionics utilizes an open data architecture that the MGF SKYDISPLAY™ HUD connects to. The companies will work together to complete this integration so that in the end the Evolution Pro 1000 is the source for all of its flight and indicator information. MyGoFlight • 301 Kalamath Street • Unit 103 • Denver, CO 80223-1161 USA • 303.364.7400 "We have been developing primary flight displays with advanced features like Angle of Attach (AOA) for many years," said John Uczekaj, president and CEO, Aspen Avionics. "But, we have been very interested to move all of this information directly into the pilot's line of sight. MGF's SKYDISPLAY™ HUD does just that. It allows us to align our unique AOA display where the pilot is looking on approach and it is small enough to fit into most of the aircraft flown by our customers." MGF's SKYDISPLAY™ HUD uses a transparent display and specially designed optics that projects an image out in front of the pilot. This allows a pilot to be able to view information with their head positioned "up" and looking forward instead of angled down looking at panel mounted instruments. The HUD does not require removing any existing avionics, will not block existing instruments and will not interfere with flight controls. The MGF SKYDISPLAY™ HUD contains four primary components: a projection unit; clear glass display combiner; an aircraft interface device (AID) computer that connects to the aircraft's primary flight information;and a HUD graphics computer that drives the HUD's display. The image appears to be out in front of the pilot to minimize head down time. The direct integration with Aspen eliminates the need for the AID computer and thus lowers the overall system's cost. MYGOFLIGHT's Advanced Display Systems unit works with avionics electronics manufacturers, airplane manufacturers and apps developers that are interested in this product to ensure compatibility and fit with their software, electronics and airplanes. MyGoFlight • 301 Kalamath Street • Unit 103 • Denver, CO 80223-1161 USA • 303.364.7400 HUD units available today cost roughly $150,000 or more. The initial price of the MGF SKYDISPLAY™ HUD has not been set. It is intended to be installed by avionics shops and will be integrated with onboard existing avionics. Interested pilots, avionics shops, apps developers, aircraft manufacturers and avionics electronics manufacturers should contact Charles Schneider on cschneider@mygoflight.com or call 303.364.7400 x111 to discuss. About MYGOFLIGHT MYGOFLIGHT (MGF), builds premium iPad gear, flight bags and advanced display systems for pilots and other professionals. All professional grade. All built to last. MGF's products are highly functional and cool. Perfect for aviation and professional use. MGF Advanced Display Systems (ADS) builds next generation head up display systems and technology allowing pilots to fly with their head up and eyes out minimizing head down time during all critical phases of flight. ADS leverages information that already exists in today's aircraft. The focus is to increase pilot safety, enhance situational awareness, and reduce pilot workload. For more information, visit www.MYGOFLIGHT.com/HUD. To contact MGF Advanced Display Systems, send an email to info@mygoflight.com or call 303.364.7400. About Aspen Avionics, Inc. A new way to look at avionics.™ Aspen Avionics specializes in bringing the most advanced technology and capability from the commercial and business aviation markets into general aviation cockpits—and budgets. Our products increase situational awareness and reduce pilot workload, making it easier and safer to fly in both VFR and IFR conditions. The way we look at it, getting the latest avionics technology shouldn't always mean spending a lot of money—on equipment or installation. At Aspen Avionics, we design products to be affordable, easy to install, and easy to own. The company can be foun