News By Tag
* Mgf
* Oshkosh
* Flight Sim
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Airventure Mgf To Introduce The Ultimate Flight Sim Immersion Cockpit™ – For A Truly Real Exper
The motorized arms lower up to three monitors to surround a pilot in total comfort in an ultrarealistic cockpit. The high-end gaming chair provides hours of comfort. Sim flying will never be the same!
This product grew out of MGF's custom design of workstations to be used for developers of its HUD software where they could combine software development with flight. The workstation can be used for flight simulation, gaming and as an extremely comfortable computer workstation.
"There is a space between a desktop flight simulator and a full-blown flight simulator" said Charles Schneider, CEO, MGF. "Our Flight Sim Immersion Cockpit™ fills that void. It takes up a small amount of space, creates a totally immersive and focused experience, and is extremely comfortable. We are very excited to introduce this product."
The workstation can be used for flight simulation, remote operation of pilotless aircraft and drones, remote tower operations, and as very comfortable and compact workstation.
The introductory price of the MGF Ultimate Flight Sim Immersion Cockpit™ is $5,990, a $2,000 savings. Orders placed during Oshkosh will receive free shipping, an additional $500 in savings. The product is for pilots, professionals, flight schools, flight departments, gamers and corporations looking to make systems more immersive and engaging. Interested pilots, sim pilots, professionals, retailers and corporations should contact Dominic Martinez on dvmartinez@mgfproducts.com or call 303.364.7400 x114 to discuss.
About MGF
MGF, formerly MYGOFLIGHT, builds premium iPad gear, flight bags and advanced display systems for pilots and other professionals. All professional grade. All built to last. MGF's products are highly functional and cool. Perfect for aviation and professional use.
For more information, visit www.MGFProducts.com. To contact MGF, send an email to info@MGFProducts.com or call 303.364.7400.
Contact
Zach Waggoner
***@mygoflight.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse