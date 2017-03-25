News By Tag
USBFlashDriveRecovery.org releases Android Data Recovery Software to recover Android device data
Company developed affordable Android Data Recovery Software that provides complete solution to recover lost data saved in different file formats from android tablet PC, android mobile phones and other android technology based devices.
• Accidentally deleted or formatted data
• Improper device handling
• Virus infected android mobile
• Transferring data from one device to another
• Logically crashed memory card of android device
• Formatted android device memory
• Human error and other data loss situations
Android data recovery software is fully capable to recover lost files of different types including audio files (WAV, MP3, WMA, MID), video files (3GP, AVI, MP4, MPG, WMV), image files (JPG, GIF, BMP, PNG etc), archive files (ZIP, TGZ, RAR), email files (MSG, EML, PST) document files (DOC, PPT, PDF, TXT, XLS) and other types of files. Android phone recovery program provides Basic Search, Deep Search, Photo Search, Video Search and Signature Search mode to recover data and facilitate to browse destination path where user can save recovered files and folders at specified location in computer system storage device.
Key characteristics of Android Data Recovery:
1. Software is compatible with all latest versions of Windows OS like XP/Vista/7/8/
2. Provide user friendly GUI and does not require any technical training or knowledge to operate software.
3. Software uses advance disk scanning algorithm to deeply scan drive and recover lost data from android mobile phone.
4. Facilitate to recover data even if "Drive not formatted" and other error messages generated while connecting android device to PC or Laptop.
5. Software works with all major brands of android mobile including Sony, LG, Samsung, HTC, Micromax, Lava and other popular brands.
6. Software supports data recovery from different data storage capacity of Android device.
For more information:
Visit: www.usbflashdriverecovery.org
Email: support@usbflashdriverecovery.org
Contact
USBFlashDriveRecovery.org
9868337762
support@usbflashdriverecovery.org
