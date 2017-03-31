 
USBFlashDriveRecovery.org offers Digital Pictures Recovery software to recover lost photos

Digital Pictures Recovery software facilitates users to retrieve deleted, lost or missing pictures from fixed hard drive and removable media data storage devices.
 
 
GHAZIABAD, India - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Digital Pictures Recovery software provides facility to retrieve erased or missing images, digital pictures, photo albums etc from data storage devices including computer hard drives and removable media drives. Images recovery program facilitates users to retrieve deleted photos in major data loss conditions such as virus attack, formatted or reformatted drives, improper usage of device, power failure, human error and other similar conditions. Software allows users to save all recovered images at user specified location on computer system.

Digital Pictures Recovery software uses advanced disk scanning technology to search and recover deleted photos from storage devices. Photos retrieval tool recovers images from various kinds of data storage devices such as computer hard drive, pen drives, jump drives, flash drives, memory stick, memory card, SD card, MMC card and many more. Software facilitates user to recover deleted pictures even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing storage device on computer system.

Software features:

1. Advance search recovery algorithm to scan and retrieve deleted pictures from removable media drives.

2. Allows users to recover lost photos saved in various file formats such as JPG, JPEG, BMP and GIF file format.

3. Supports all major removable media and hard drive manufacturers such as Seagate, Maxtor, Western digital, IBM, Kingston, Sony, Transcend, Dell, SanDisk and many more.

4. Software supports all types of hard disk drives such as SATA, ATA, IDE, EIDE and SCSI.

5. Provides facility to save all recovered images at user specified location on computer system.

6. No technical expertise required to operate the software.

To get more information about product:

Visit: www.usbflashdriverecovery.org

Email: support@usbflashdriverecovery.org

USBFlashDriveRecovery.org
***@usbflashdriverecovery.org
