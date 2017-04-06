News By Tag
Company introduces Mac Removable Media Data Recovery software to recover lost data
Mac Removable Media Data Recovery software provides facility to retrieve deleted or lost data from USB data storage devices.
Mac Removable Media Data Recovery software provides facility to recover lost data in major data loss conditions such as formatted digital media, accidentally deleted data, software/hardware malfunction, virus/worm infected media, human mistake and other similar data loss conditions. Software allows user to save all recovered data at user specified location on Mac machine.
Software features:
1. Software recovers missing or lost data from corrupted USB storage devices.
2. Advance disk scanning mechanism to scan and retrieve lost data from removable media data storage devices.
3. Software provides data preview facility to view all lost files before actual recovery process.
4. Provides flexibility to support all major removable media brands such as Kingston, Transcend, Sony, HP, IBM, Dell, SanDisk and many more.
5. No technical guidance required to operate the software.
To get more information about product:
Visit: www.usbflashdriverecovery.org
Email: support@usbflashdriverecovery.org
