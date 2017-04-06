 
April 2017





Company introduces Mac Removable Media Data Recovery software to recover lost data

Mac Removable Media Data Recovery software provides facility to retrieve deleted or lost data from USB data storage devices.
 
 
GHAZIABAD, India - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Mac Removable Media Data Recovery software allows user to recover lost images, photos, pictures, audios, videos and other similar data from removable data storage devices. Mac USB data recovery program uses advance disk scanning algorithm to scan and retrieve lost data from flash drive storage media. Mac USB data restoration tool recovers deleted data even if "Drive not detected" error message is displayed while external drive is in working mode. Mac pen drive data recovery software recovers deleted data saved in different file formats such as JPEG, BMP, PNG, PDF, WMV, AVI, MOV, WAV and many more.

Mac Removable Media Data Recovery software provides facility to recover lost data in major data loss conditions such as formatted digital media, accidentally deleted data, software/hardware malfunction, virus/worm infected media, human mistake and other similar data loss conditions. Software allows user to save all recovered data at user specified location on Mac machine.

Software features:

1. Software recovers missing or lost data from corrupted USB storage devices.

2. Advance disk scanning mechanism to scan and retrieve lost data from removable media data storage devices.

3. Software provides data preview facility to view all lost files before actual recovery process.

4. Provides flexibility to support all major removable media brands such as Kingston, Transcend, Sony, HP, IBM, Dell, SanDisk and many more.

5. No technical guidance required to operate the software.

To get more information about product:

Visit: www.usbflashdriverecovery.org

Email: support@usbflashdriverecovery.org

