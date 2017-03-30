News By Tag
Company offers SIM Card Data Recovery software to recover deleted contacts from cell phone SIM card
SIM Card Data Recovery software facilitates users to retrieve lost inbox/outbox messages from corrupted SIM card.
SIM Card Data Recovery software provides complete solution to examine mobile phone SIM card with the help of USB SIM card reader to retrieve lost messages and contact numbers. SIM card data retrieval software provides complete details of SIM card including location, service provider name, card identification number and IMSI information.
Software features:
1. Software facilitates users to recover lost or deleted messages and contact numbers from corrupted cell phone SIM card.
2. Software recovers last dialed and fixed dialed numbers in simplified way.
3. Software provides facility to read all contact numbers along with contact names.
4. Software supports GSM SIM cards of any country/network.
5. Recovers erased text messages when SIM card is not detected by your cell phone.
To get more information about product:
Visit: www.usbflashdriverecovery.org
Email: support@usbflashdriverecovery.org
Contact
USBFlashDriveRecovery.org
***@usbflashdriverecovery.org
