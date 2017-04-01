News By Tag
USBFlashDriveRecovery.org launches Mac Data Recovery Software to retrieve deleted file and folders
Mac Data Recovery Software allows user to recover missing or lost data from Mac hard drive and other removable data storage media.
Mac Data Recovery Software recovers erased or deleted data in major data loss conditions such as virus attacks, hardware/software malfunction, improper device usage, logically corrupted disk, volume header corruption, bad sector in disk and other similar data loss conditions. Data recovery software for Mac save all recovered files at user specified location on Mac machine.
Software features:
1. Software recovers lost audio, video, picture, text and other types of files saved in different file extensions.
2. Mac data undelete software provides data preview facility to view all lost files before final data recovery.
3. Software restores all missing or lost files from all types of USB digital media devices.
4. Retrieve accidentally deleted data by using advance inbuilt disk scanning algorithm.
5. Supports all major USB removable media brands such as HP, Samsung, Kingston, Sony, Transcend, SanDisk and many more.
To get more information about product:
Visit: www.usbflashdriverecovery.org
Email: support@usbflashdriverecovery.org
Contact
USBFlashDriveRecovery.org
***@usbflashdriverecovery.org
