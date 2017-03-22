 
Industry News





LUMA –Luxury Matchmaking CEO Selected as Semi-Finalist in 2017 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards

 
MINNEAPOLIS - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- April Davis, Founder and CEO of LUMA –Luxury Matchmaking, has been selected as a semi-finalist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2017 Upper Midwest Award. The EY Entrepreneur of the Year is recognized as one of the nation's most prestigious programs, honoring innovative business leaders who continuously challenge their industries.

Davis founded LUMA –Luxury Matchmaking in 2010 after realizing there was a niche opportunity within the dating industry. Many Matchmaking services were data-driven and impersonal. Davis designed LUMA to provide clients with a unique and personalized matchmaking service that would cater to their needs and desires while analyzing past relationship failures and successes.

Finalists will be announced on Thursday, April 20, 2017, and honored on Friday, May 12, 2017, at the Finalist Reception in Minneapolis, MN. Finalists and winners will then partake in an Awards Gala and Strategic Growth Forum and National Awards Gala.

About LUMA:

LUMA helps busy Professionals and Executives find healthy, long-term relationships. They offer Premium and free membership options; Premium membership includes the personalized service, while free membership gives the opportunity to be matched with a Premium client. With more than 20,000 members, LUMA has the largest database of singles in the nation, which contributes to their 83% success rate.

Learn more about LUMA –Luxury Matchmaking at http://www.lumasearch.com
Source:
Email:***@lumasearch.com Email Verified
Phone:6126182713
