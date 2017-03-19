News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ruby Room Hosts 9th Annual Dallas Burlesque Festival
Burlesque Hall of Fame's 2013 Miss Exotic World LouLou D'Vil to Headline
Armed with sequined tassels and a dream, Missy Lisa set out to bring some of the world's best burlesque performers to Dallas. With Black Mariah acting as co-producer, Missy Lisa's vision became the critically acclaimed Dallas Burlesque Festival.
2017 marks the 9th year of the Dallas Burlesque Festival. Originally consisting of a single show, the festival now boasts multiple shows, workshops, and entertainment spread out over a full weekend. This year's festivities feature some of burlesque's hottest acts, including world renowned showgirl LouLou D'Vil, the 2013 winner of Miss Exotic World at the Burlesque Hall of Fame. LouLou has toured the world over several times as a burlesque performer, and is considered one of the top showgirls in the world.
"This year we added Winston Lucky as an Associate Producer to the team as he lends incredible technical skills to the vision of the biggest burlesque festival in the area," says Missy Lisa
The addition of burlesque photographer and Ruby Revue emcee Winston Lucky to the event brings even more sizzle to the event. With years of experience as a boudoir photographer, his keen eye adds an extra layer of glam to an already dazzling festival.
In addition to producing the annual festival, Missy Lisa is the genius behind the body-positive Ruby Room Dance Studio in Dallas, Texas, which offers dance classes including yoga, hip-hop, burlesque, as well as bachelorette parties and private lessons. Burlesque workshops will be available from 1-7 pm on Sunday, March 26th, at the festival.
The Dallas Burlesque Festival will take place on March 24-25th Friday and Saturday, at the House of Blues Dallas, located at 2200 N Lamar St., Dallas, Texas.
There is a Welcome party at Vetted Well at the Alamo Drafthouse on Lamar Street Thursday March 23rd at 8 pm. In addition to the Workshops on Sunday, there is a free screening of "True Tales" at Alamo Drafthouse on Lamar Street at 7 pm Sunday night.
Ruby Room Dance Studio is the brainchild of Missy Lisa and strives to offer alternative workout solutions to the community as well as burlesque classes, skill building classes, and classes that build self-confidence and poise. Ruby Room offers monthly memberships, drop in classes, bachelorette parties, and this weekend will be offering unique burlesque workshops from 1-7 pm on Sunday, March 26th. find more info and links to the classes at https://www.dallasburlesquefest.com/
Contact
Missy Lisa
Ruby Room Studio & Dallas Burlesque Festival
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse