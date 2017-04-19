News By Tag
Journeyman Exam Prep Launches in Dallas
Master Electrician Joe Chandler to teach journeyman exam classes
The $74 exam is required in order to achieve the level of Journeyman Electrician, allowing an electrician to work under a master electrician's direction without a master electrician being present, and provides a significant wage increase of 30%-50% over the salary of an Apprentice Electrician. The four hour, 80 question exam covers topics such as:
• Definitions, Calculations, Theory and Plans
• Electrical Services, Service Equipment and Separately Derived Systems
• Electrical Feeders
• Branch Circuit Calculations and Conductors
• Electrical Wiring Methods and Electrical Materials
• Electrical Equipment and Devices
• Motors and Generators
• Electrical Control Devices and Disconnecting Means
• Special Occupancies, Equipment and Conditions
• Renewable Energy Technologies
In 2016, only 32% of exam takers passed the Texas journeyman electrician's exam, according to https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/
Journeyman Exam Prep was founded in Dallas, Texas, in 2017. With the goal of teaching talented electricians the skills and knowledge necessary to pass their Journeyman Electricians test, Journeyman Exam Prep provides study materials, testing tips, and in-depth knowledge taught by the best Master Electricians in the state of Texas.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Journeyman Exam Prep at 214-264-0639 or email at journeymanexamprep@
Contact
Journeyman Exam Prep
***@gmail.com
