Industry News





April 2017
Journeyman Exam Prep Launches in Dallas

Master Electrician Joe Chandler to teach journeyman exam classes
 
 
DALLAS - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Individuals seeking their journeyman's license now have another tool to add to their belts.  Journeyman Exam Prep begins exam prep classes on May 20, 2017.  The newly founded company instructs exam takers on testing success strategies as well as providing detailed study assistance for the state test.  Master electrician Joe Chandler will be teaching the exam prep classes for the company.

The $74 exam is required in order to achieve the level of Journeyman Electrician, allowing an electrician to work under a master electrician's direction without a master electrician being present, and provides a significant wage increase  of 30%-50% over the salary of an Apprentice Electrician.   The four hour, 80 question exam covers topics such as:

• Definitions, Calculations, Theory and Plans
• Electrical Services, Service Equipment and Separately Derived Systems
• Electrical Feeders
• Branch  Circuit Calculations and Conductors
• Electrical Wiring Methods and Electrical Materials
• Electrical Equipment and Devices
• Motors and Generators
• Electrical Control Devices and Disconnecting Means
• Special Occupancies, Equipment and Conditions
• Renewable Energy Technologies

In 2016, only 32% of exam takers passed the Texas journeyman electrician's exam, according to https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/electricians/elecExamStats2016....   Joe Chandler, who is a National Code Making Panel member, has helped over 1000 individuals pass their journeyman electrician and master electrician exams.

Journeyman Exam Prep was founded in Dallas, Texas, in 2017.  With the goal of teaching talented electricians the skills and knowledge necessary to pass their Journeyman Electricians test, Journeyman Exam Prep provides study materials, testing tips, and in-depth knowledge taught by the best Master Electricians in the state of Texas.


If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Journeyman Exam Prep at 214-264-0639 or email at journeymanexamprep@gmail.com.

Journeyman Exam Prep
***@gmail.com
