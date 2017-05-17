 
Industry News





From the Caribbean Islands to the Shores of Jersey: The One Love Music Fest

On August 19, Military Park in Newark will be the host site for one of the most kinetic and spirited cultural observances of the year.
 
 
NEWARK, N.J. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The annual  One Love Music Fest is an all-purpose, all-ages tribute to Caribbean music and culture in New Jersey, in all its vitality and originality.

During the  One Love Music Fest, concert goers will hear talented Caribbean artists performing an astonishing range of material. From three locations, attendees will be introduced to the dynamic, entrancing rhythms of:

·         Reggae/Dancehall (Stage One)

·         Soca/Calypso/Afrobeats (Stage Two)

·         Hip Hop/R&B  (Stage Three)

Visitors are invited to move from stage to stage to gain a full appreciation of the depth, diversity and endless energy that dominate the thriving Caribbean music scene. Performing acts will include well-known artists as well as newcomers who are helping these vibrant genres progress and evolve.

National Black Business Month and the Promise of America

Caribbean culture is the central theme of the One Love Fest, but August is National Black Business Month (http://www.transfirst.com/blog/august-is-national-black-b...) and festival organizers will also be celebrating the achievements of the 2.5 million African-Americans who own their own businesses in the United States. This number has grown tremendously over the past 15 years, and the possibilities for future expansion are extremely promising.

Local governments, community leaders and conscious consumers all have a role to play in the continued growth of the black business sector. In a stagnant economy grassroots entrepreneurship of all types are badly needed, and the untapped potential lying latent among people of color is one of the most promising resources we have.

To the People of Haiti, with Love

The One Love Music Fest (https://www.facebook.com/events/255668381471754/) is an all-day (1 PM to 9 PM) affair, but attendees won't have to worry about running out of things to see, do and/or experience. In addition to the music and dancing, there will be dozens of vendors onsite selling arts and crafts items, hosting carnival games and serving enough delicious, authentic Caribbean food to feed half of New Jersey.

And there's one more aspect of the One Love Fest that makes it a can't-miss experience. A primary goal of this extravaganza is to raise money for a nonprofit organization called ADDO (http://www.addodory.org/), which stands for Association of Development for Dory, Haiti. ADDO was launched by successful Haitian entrepreneurs and professionals living in the United States, and its aim is to fund programs that will offer vital assistance to the people of this small village and its surrounding area.

Like much of Haiti, Dory has been plagued by chronic economic deprivation, agricultural underproduction, a lack of good schools and inadequate healthcare. The answers to these problems have remained elusive, but ADDO is creating a new, practically-oriented model for sustainable development that can be exported to other areas of this impoverished island nation.

Portions of each ticket sold for the One Love Fest will be used to fund ADDO's programs in Dory, which are giving Haitians true hope for a better, brighter future.

