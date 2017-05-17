News By Tag
From the Caribbean Islands to the Shores of Jersey: The One Love Music Fest
On August 19, Military Park in Newark will be the host site for one of the most kinetic and spirited cultural observances of the year.
During the One Love Music Fest, concert goers will hear talented Caribbean artists performing an astonishing range of material. From three locations, attendees will be introduced to the dynamic, entrancing rhythms of:
· Reggae/Dancehall (Stage One)
· Soca/Calypso/
· Hip Hop/R&B (Stage Three)
Visitors are invited to move from stage to stage to gain a full appreciation of the depth, diversity and endless energy that dominate the thriving Caribbean music scene. Performing acts will include well-known artists as well as newcomers who are helping these vibrant genres progress and evolve.
National Black Business Month and the Promise of America
Caribbean culture is the central theme of the One Love Fest, but August is National Black Business Month (http://www.transfirst.com/
Local governments, community leaders and conscious consumers all have a role to play in the continued growth of the black business sector. In a stagnant economy grassroots entrepreneurship of all types are badly needed, and the untapped potential lying latent among people of color is one of the most promising resources we have.
To the People of Haiti, with Love
The One Love Music Fest (https://www.facebook.com/
And there's one more aspect of the One Love Fest that makes it a can't-miss experience. A primary goal of this extravaganza is to raise money for a nonprofit organization called ADDO (http://www.addodory.org/)
Like much of Haiti, Dory has been plagued by chronic economic deprivation, agricultural underproduction, a lack of good schools and inadequate healthcare. The answers to these problems have remained elusive, but ADDO is creating a new, practically-
Portions of each ticket sold for the One Love Fest will be used to fund ADDO's programs in Dory, which are giving Haitians true hope for a better, brighter future.
