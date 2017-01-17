Fort Worth's The Hendersons to Perform on Fox Good Day

The Voice of the Texas Rangers, Eric Nadel's Benefit Blowout For Homeles Teens comes to Fort Worth venue Shipping and Receiving as Focus on Teens expands to Fort Worth. Performing act The Hendersons appear on Fox's Good Day in advance of event.

Contact

Jamie Knight

***@bryanblue.com Jamie Knight

End

-- Teen homelessness is a real problem in Texas and the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex has been hit hard. Having spent the last several years fighting this issue from the front lines in Dallas, the non-profit organization Focus on Teens is taking their fight westward, to Fort Worth where over 1,700 kids live without a home but get themselves to school.Texas Rangers broadcasting legend, Eric Nadel, threw his ball cap into the ring more than five years ago when he hosted his first birthday party/fundraiser at the Kessler Theater. By blending his love of live music (Nadel handpicks the performing artists) and his love of a great time, he has helped raise thousands for Focus on Teen's Dallas efforts.On Saturday, January 28 at the Shipping & Receiving Bar, Nadel is back at it. Only this time, he's bringing Fort Worth's iconic Josh Weathers and his new band, His Brothers & Sisters, on stage to raise money for the charity's expansion to Fort Worth. Joining Josh and his band are Fort Worth band The Hendersons and Nashville's own, Daphne Willis."One visit to a Focus on Teens drop-in center was all it took to show me that these homeless kids need our help. It's hard enough being a teenager...imagine doing it while homeless. The services provided by Focus on Teens allows homeless teens to do more than just survive, helping them to become productive members of the community. Extending the Focus on Teens programs to Fort Worth is a major step forward and a cause well worth raising money for." says Nadel.In an effort to bring awareness to the event, featured act The Hendersons is appearing on KDFW Fox 4's Good Day on Tuesday, January 24, 2016. The band will be performing live on the air, offering viewers a preview of the Saturday event.The Texas band has a large Dallas following, and has released multiple albums, which are available for purchase on Bandcamp.com.Focus on Teens is a non-profit organization in DFW that not only helps homeless teenagers find housing, but it also empowers them through their educational program. The four part, holistic program centers on the emotional, psychological, physical and spiritual dimensions of the client. Before Focus on Teens, Founder Keith Price held the Executive Director position with Austin Street Center, the largest shelter in Dallas. While he recognized the importance of shelters and food banks, he knew he could take his advocacy for the homeless even further by intervening where teens are involved, as they stand at the critical crossroads as they enter adulthood. With continued community support, Focus on Teens plans to grow these programs exponentially over the next few years.The Hendersons will appear on Good Day, channel KDFW Fox 4, at 8:50 am on Saturday, January 24, 2017. For more information contact Keith Price, Kprice@focusonteens.org or event co-promoter, Jamie Knight, Jamie@BlackboxConcerts.com.