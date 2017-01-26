News By Tag
Popular Internet Radio Show Hosts Bar Hop, Domestic Violence Benefit
ThaAfterParty.com's Most Likely To Go Viral winner, It's The A.D.D. Show Through The Eyes Of Robi Nickoli, hosts The Age Of Aquarius Bar Hop and the Purple Party benefitting Ashleigh's Patience Project on February 4th at Expo Park.
The event, which is open to individuals of all astrological signs ages 21 and up, will be held at Dallas' Expo Park. Participating venues include Craft & Growler, Roots on Tap, The Vault, 8 Bells Alehouse, and Expo Fine Diving. There will be no cover at participating venues.
Additional entertainment will be provided by local street performers, or 'buskers', including The Tremblers, magician Darryl Howard, and fire spinner Zo Session.
As has been the case in previous It's The ADD Show events, The Age Of Aquarius Bar Hop will have a charitable beneficiary, this year in the form of a Purple Party benefitting Ashleigh's Patience Project at Craft & Growler. Ashleigh's Patience Project was founded following the murder of Ashleigh Marie Lindsey and her unborn child, Patience, by an estranged domestic partner. The organization, founded by Ashleigh's mother, Tara Woodlee, raises domestic violence awareness, supports domestic violence shelters, and works to enact laws to protect victims of domestic violence.
"Our co-host, Pepper, has been associated with Ashleigh's Patience Project for a long time," host Robi Nickoli said, "After Pepper showed me www.ashleighspatienceproject.com, and I read Ashleigh's story, I knew that we needed to do something to help finish Ashleigh's fight! We decided that a Purple Party to support the fight against domestic violence was the perfect addition to the bar hop!"
To participate in the Purple Party, patrons at Craft & Growler should tell their bartender or server, "This One's for Ashleigh!" when they place a drink order. For every pint ordered in Ashleigh's memory, Craft & Growler will donate $1.00 to Ashleigh's Patience Project.
"We're very excited to host The Age of Aquarius Bar Hop this year, and to be able to partner with Craft & Growler to support a great cause! There's a plethora of entertainment, the venues are fantastic, and we'll be sharing it all on social media through our twitter and instragram, both of which are @itstheaddshow, on our Facebook feed, and through our custom Age Of Aquarius and This One's for Ashleigh snapchat geo-filters!"
The Age of Aquarius Bar Hop begins at 8:00 pm at Roots on Tap at 3613 Parry Ave, Dallas, Texas. It's The ADD Show Through The Eyes of Robi Nickoli airs every Wednesday from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on the b-side of www.ThaAfterParty.com, with a replay at 10:00 pm.
For more information on Ashleigh's Patience Project, visit http://www.AshleighsPatienceProject.com
