News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Kolte Patil Raaga: The song of a luscious living in Bangalore!
The latest addition on Hennur Road is the vibrant enclave called Kolte Patil Raaga. This is a strongly conceptualised and well-planned living zone, executed with latest in technological advances in the field of architecture. The RCC frame is earthquake-resistant, and this is the strong point in all of the renditions by the builder group.
Kolte Patil Raaga Bangalore consists of grand homes in 2 BHK and 3 BHK formats. They are the epitomes of great luxury and comfort, as well as high on privacy. The sizes of offer range from 938 sq. ft. and go up to 1106 sq. ft. These have intelligent layouts with smart use of space, and finished in style with modern touch. The result is a warm and pleasant home that invites you and your guests.
The features in the homes here include high quality finish with vitrified tiled floors, granite counter-tops, dado tiles, elegant kitchens, trendy baths, and grand rooms. Impressive teak door frames invite and look appealing.
The amenities here include an ATM, retail space, power back-up, security, dedicated car parking, intercom connectivity to each flat, speedy lifts, firefighting equipment, and 24-Hour water supply. There are features for relaxation and fitness. Kids have their own outdoor play area with swings etc., there is a multipurpose hall for community celebrations, a club house, swimming pool, gym, sauna, games room for indoor games, outdoor sports courts and areas, and green parks with sit-outs and walkways.
The location at Hennur Road gives this project the advantage of a smooth connectivity and easy accessibility to hospitals, schools, colleges, banks, ATM's, shopping plazas, malls etc.
Kolte Patil Raaga price starts at Rs. 45.96 lakhs and goes up to Rs. 54.20 lakhs. This is truly affordable. There are many payment plans and home loans to help you.
Contact Details:
Kolte Patil Raaga
Hennur Road, Bangalore
Mob.No:(+91)
Website:http://www.koltepatilraaga.com/
Contact
Kolte Patil Raaga
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse