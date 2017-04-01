 
Industry News





Shriram Summitt: Aiming to Create a Fulfilling Lifestyle in Bangalore

 
 
sriram summitt
sriram summitt
 
BANGALORE, India - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Affordable housing inside the Electronic City of Bangalore is a reality now with the announcement of a new residential project called Shriram Summitt. Catering to those who would like to live near reputed companies which offer many job opportunities has been the main idea behind the creation of this enclave by the reputed Shriram Group.

Located inside Phase II of the Electronic City, Shriram Summitt Bangalore has the advantage of using a superb and well-planned modern infrastructure. World-class schools, hospitals, malls, markets, elite projects from reputed builders, cafes, banks, and multiplexes will be near the property. The transport links are well-established and connect the rest of the city smoothly.

The boundary wall covers a land parcel that measures 15 acres. Inside this campus are 17 blocks that contain the well-planned apartments. The abodes here are being offered in variants of 1BHK, 2BHK, 2BHK + S, and 3 BHK sets. These homes measure 755 sq. ft. as the lowest size and go up to 1450 sq. ft.
These units are fully Vaastu compliant. They have intelligent layouts and smart interiors. The master bedroom contains wooden laminated flooring. The bathrooms have Jaquar and Hindware fittings. The kitchen is open and elegant with a smart granite counter and double-bowl stainless steel sink. The master bathroom has a shower partition as well.

The facilities at Shriram Summitt are designed for the relaxation of mind, body, and soul. There is a clubhouse, swimming pool, gym, play area for kids, sports areas, open parks, paved compound, library, sit-out areas, and a meditation centre. The campus is secure and convenient with multitier security. A convenience store, crèche, multipurpose hall, and a day-care centre are welcome additions. Dedicated car parking, green installations, 24-Hour water supply, power back-up, Wi-fi connectivity, etc. are well-provided.

The Shriram Summitt price is placed at a band of Rs. 36.19 lakhs and Rs. 68.15 lakhs. This property is backed by NRI services, home loan assistance, and payment plan options. Bangalore's realty segment will reach new benchmarks of affordability & luxury as this project nears completion.

Contact Details:
Shriram Summitt
Electronic City, Bangalore
Call: (+91) 9953 5928 48
Website:http://www.shriramsummitt.co.in/

