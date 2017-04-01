News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Shriram Summitt: Aiming to Create a Fulfilling Lifestyle in Bangalore
Located inside Phase II of the Electronic City, Shriram Summitt Bangalore has the advantage of using a superb and well-planned modern infrastructure. World-class schools, hospitals, malls, markets, elite projects from reputed builders, cafes, banks, and multiplexes will be near the property. The transport links are well-established and connect the rest of the city smoothly.
The boundary wall covers a land parcel that measures 15 acres. Inside this campus are 17 blocks that contain the well-planned apartments. The abodes here are being offered in variants of 1BHK, 2BHK, 2BHK + S, and 3 BHK sets. These homes measure 755 sq. ft. as the lowest size and go up to 1450 sq. ft.
These units are fully Vaastu compliant. They have intelligent layouts and smart interiors. The master bedroom contains wooden laminated flooring. The bathrooms have Jaquar and Hindware fittings. The kitchen is open and elegant with a smart granite counter and double-bowl stainless steel sink. The master bathroom has a shower partition as well.
The facilities at Shriram Summitt are designed for the relaxation of mind, body, and soul. There is a clubhouse, swimming pool, gym, play area for kids, sports areas, open parks, paved compound, library, sit-out areas, and a meditation centre. The campus is secure and convenient with multitier security. A convenience store, crèche, multipurpose hall, and a day-care centre are welcome additions. Dedicated car parking, green installations, 24-Hour water supply, power back-up, Wi-fi connectivity, etc. are well-provided.
The Shriram Summitt price is placed at a band of Rs. 36.19 lakhs and Rs. 68.15 lakhs. This property is backed by NRI services, home loan assistance, and payment plan options. Bangalore's realty segment will reach new benchmarks of affordability & luxury as this project nears completion.
Contact Details:
Shriram Summitt
Electronic City, Bangalore
Call: (+91) 9953 5928 48
Website:http://www.shriramsummitt.co.in/
Contact
Shriram Summitt
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse