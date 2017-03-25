Kolte Patil iTowersExente: An urban oasis for grand living amidst pristine settings!

 
BANGALORE, India - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Bangalore is a city that is well-known for its love for international-quality lifestyle. The realty sector has been booming with one stylish rendition after another. Setting yet higher benchmarks in the living standards of the citizens of the city is a wonderful new project called Kolte Patil iTowers Exente.

This is a new presentation by the reputed Kolte Patil Group, well-known for its modern and quality constructions that span over many cities and many decades. Kolte Patil iTowers Exente Bangalore is very impressive as is evident from its plans. It is located on Hosur Road with quick and smooth accessibility to many reputed companies within Electronics City. Areas like the IT hubs at Sarjapur& Whitefield are well-connected. The NICE Road, Outer Ring Road, Koramangala Road, and Hosur Flyover are major transport links.

This project contains a happy atmosphere that nurtures the mind and soul. There are elegant towers that rise from the podium and contain only 438 apartments. Since the land measures 15 acres, this means that there are many open spaces within the complex. The homes here are available in dissimilar configurations as 1, 2,2.5, 3, and 4 BHK sets. The sizes vary from 709 - 2315 Sqft. and so, it is a diverse spectrum that blends together beautifully in a seamless fashion.

Kolte Patil iTowers Exente price is set at Rs. 4990 per sq. ft. The total cost ranges from Rs. 35.37 Lakhs - 1.15 Crs. One can book a home here by paying only 10% as booking amount.

The facilities here make the campus feel like a resort at your beck and call. There is a gym, a club house, kids' play area, green landscaped gardens, sit-out areas, leisurely walkways, jogging track, outdoor café, party lawns, and a BBQ zone. The health luxury is complete with a spa. Fitness freaks can enjoy games and sports like tennis, squash, TT, and even billiards. Those who like to read can enjoy the library as well.

Grand luxury comes your way here!

Contact Us:

Kolte Patil ITowers Exente

Electronic City,Bangalore

Call: +91 9953592848

Visit: http://www.koltepatilitowers.com/

