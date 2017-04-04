Lodha AnjurPhata: A mega township with luxury residential spaces and a range of high-end features

Lodha Anjur Phata

End

-- Mumbai is a beautiful city filled with all the pleasure in life. Known as the 'city that never sleeps' Mumbai is a place where one can truly find happiness and live his/her dream. From beautiful landmarks, to stock markets, beaches, hotels, nightlife, excellent infrastructure and more, one can find it all in this magnificent city of dreams.The real estate market in Mumbai is booming today with a huge number of residential and commercial projects spread across the city today. Competition between real estate companies has grown to a whole new level as the rise in residential and commercial spaces keeps increasing today.Lodha Group recently launched its latest township projectthat sits on a huge bed of 1000 acres of land, while Phase-1 of this project sits on 130 acres of the total area. This development contains residential towers (G +14) that offer 1BHK and 2BHK luxury apartments of different configurations. The apartment sizes are only available on request for the moment.is a development that offers a contemporary lifestyle that everyone is looking out for today. The apartments are spacious and contain tough doors and large windows, high-quality flooring, kitchens with multiple provisions, etc. This development promises world-class external amenities for a rejuvenating lifestyle each day. They include a clubhouse, play-zone for kids, gymnasium, wide open space and sit-outs, efficient power back-up and well-trained security. This development also takes-up sewage treatment and rain water harvesting to conserve water, a really good decision taken by Lodha Group.Located at Bhiwandi in Central Mumbai, this development has a good number of landmarks in its vicinity like schools, colleges, medical centres, hospitals, malls, shopping centres, cafes, clubs, pubs, cinemas, supermarkets, general stores, etc. Public transport and easy connectivity to other locations in Mumbai is something that one can go about without any hassles.Starting at a price of Rs.55 lakh and moving up to 85 lakh, theis quite reasonable when compared to other township developments.With different payment plans available along with home loan facilities through associated banks, this development does takes the first step in helping people purchase luxury apartments.Contact Us: