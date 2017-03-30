News By Tag
Top notch variants of Luxury Apartments by Kolte Patil at Electronic City
Kolte Patil iTowers Exente Bangalore is aimed at making life easier by providing a great living with its close proximity to various office spaces and residential units along with good natural light and stylish furnishings and fittings within the apartments.
The design of the home is simply incredible with sal wood internal doors, teak wood main doors, 3 track UPVC Windows, and beautiful party lawns. The contemporary lifestyle with multiple facilities along with power-back-up and efficient security leads to a hassle-free lifestyle.
Since Electronic City is well connected to the city via Hosur Highway along with the elevated road, it makes it easy for commuting to different parts of the bigger city. Also, the well-equipped gymnasium along with swimming pool, jogging track and multipurpose hall promises to give immense pleasure to the inhabitants.
Location is one of the positive things to look for and since Kolte Patil iTowers Exente Electronic City, is near to the airport, and along with Kempe Gowda Towers and HAL Aerospace Museum being in the close proximity, makes it a great place to live.
With high quality electrical sockets and switches for safety measures and anti-skid ceramic flooring in bathrooms it leads to no hazards in the life of the people and thus one can get a secure living.
Private terraces for selected apartments give a scenic view of sunrise and sunset, apart from doubling up for that private party which the high-enders look for.
Kolte Patil iTowers Exente price ranges from Rs 35.37 Lakhs to Rs 1.15 Crores for 1BHK to 4 BHK Duplex respectively ,and one can get the best deals which fits ones budget perfectly.
With many other residential projects coming up in the vicinity of Electronic City the Kolte Patil iTowers Exente comes out to be one of the best, and with facilities like NRI services and other facilities like home loans, one gets a luxury which is pretty hard to find.
