 
News By Tag
* Kolte Patil Itowers Exente
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
March 2017
3130


Top notch variants of Luxury Apartments by Kolte Patil at Electronic City

 
 
kolte patil exente
kolte patil exente
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Kolte Patil Itowers Exente

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Bangalore - Karnataka - India

BANGALORE, India - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Kolte Patil iTowers Exente is one of the luxurious residential properties coming up at Electronic City, Bangalore, and the possession date of which is by the year 2020. It is being developed by Kolte-Patil, which is one of the prominent developers with its head office in Pune. The location of this project is one of the highest growing suburbs with metro connectivity coming soon.  Bangalore is a city with the best of the entrepreneurs and industrialist working in tandem for their respective growth, and hence the demand for residences is certainly on the rise.

Kolte Patil iTowers Exente Bangalore is aimed at making life easier by providing a great living with its close proximity to various office spaces and residential units along with good natural light and stylish furnishings and fittings within the apartments.

The design of the home is simply incredible with sal wood internal doors, teak wood main doors, 3 track UPVC Windows, and beautiful party lawns. The contemporary lifestyle with multiple facilities along with power-back-up and efficient security leads to a hassle-free lifestyle.

Since Electronic City is well connected to the city via Hosur Highway along with the elevated road, it makes it easy for commuting to different parts of the bigger city. Also, the well-equipped gymnasium along with swimming pool, jogging track and multipurpose hall promises to give immense pleasure to the inhabitants.

Location is one of the positive things to look for and since Kolte Patil iTowers Exente Electronic City, is near to the airport, and along with Kempe Gowda Towers and HAL Aerospace Museum being in the close proximity, makes it a great place to live.

With high quality electrical sockets and switches for safety measures and anti-skid ceramic flooring in bathrooms it leads to no hazards in the life of the people and thus one can get a secure living.

Private terraces for selected apartments give a scenic view of sunrise and sunset, apart from doubling up for that private party which the high-enders look for.
Kolte Patil iTowers Exente price ranges from Rs 35.37  Lakhs to Rs 1.15 Crores for 1BHK to 4 BHK Duplex respectively ,and one can get the best deals which  fits ones budget perfectly.

With many other residential projects coming up in the vicinity of Electronic City the Kolte Patil iTowers  Exente comes out to be one of the best, and with facilities like NRI services and other facilities like home loans, one gets a luxury which is pretty hard to find.

Contact Details:
Kolte Patil iTowers Exente
Mob.No:(+91) 9953 5928 48
Website:http://www.koltepatilitowersexente.org.in

Contact
Kolte Patil iTowers Exente
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Kolte Patil iTowers Exente
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Kolte Patil Itowers Exente
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
360 Realtors PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share