Rustomjee Ionna is the New Address for Elevated Living in Thane

 
 
MUMBAI, India - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Thane is a beautiful area of Mumbai that offers expansiveness and openness in the midst of nature's freshness. Living here is a good option as the area is now saddled with a lot of options for entertainment, basic necessities and social utilities. The new residential enclave called Rustomjee Ionna is an attempt to tap into these locational benefits and make life of its inhabitants fulfilling & rich.

Rustomjee Ionna Thane is a bustling enclave that celebrates the spirit of vertical living and grants freshness at all levels. It consists of an impressive iconic tower that rises from the ground to 36 floors. There are 4 levels of basement reserved for parking here. Every home has a glorious view and abundant natural sunlight, not to forget fresh breeze to refresh the inhabitants.

The dwelling units in Rustomjee Ionna Mumbai are 2 BHK and 3 BHK apartments that are stylish and yet practical. The sizes range from 1056 sq. ft. to 1678 sq. ft. respectively. These apartments have stunning interiors and are complemented by equally grand exteriors. The modern structure looks exuberant. The homes have smart designs and are endowed with all the amenities that make up a comfortable & lavish home. Sleek finish and trendy touches make these homes inviting for the inhabitants as well as their guests.

There are many features that make living here a true pleasure. Rustomjee Ionna price will be made available in due course and this will be a worthwhile opportunity to invest in this promising project.

The project is backed by the Rustomjee group which is one of the finest real-estate developers in Mumbai circles. With Rustomjee Ionna, Thane can look forward to higher benchmarks in world-class environment, marked by peaceful and appealing design.

Contact Us:

Rustomjee Ionna

Website: http://www.rustomjeeionna.com/

Call: +91 9953592848

+919953592848
***@gmail.com
Source:Rustomjee Builders
Email:***@gmail.com
