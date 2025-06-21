Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Revolutionary US-Patented AI-based Head Positioning Tech that addresses Critical Diagnostic Needs
Revolutionary US-Patented AI- based Head Positioning Technology that addresses Critical Diagnostic Need in Imaging of Cervicocranial Junction' (CCJ) Major Stabilizing Ligaments.
Solving a Silent Diagnostic Crisis
CCJ is the space between Occiput, Atlas (C1) and Axis (C2). CCJ' major stabilizing ligamentous injuries are a known cause of prolonged suffering with chronic upper quarter pain and Cervicocranial-
"Until now, controlling yaw, pitch, and roll of the patient's head during neutral and open-mouth views for X-ray imaging studies was simply not possible with consistency. Smartray® GLX 0.1 changes that." - said the founder of The Smartxray, LLC, Dr. Albert Davydov, DDS.
What Makes Smartray® GLX 0.1 Unique?
Smartray® GLX 0.1 is the first and only system in the market that places the human head into a pure orthogonal view corresponding to the X-ray beam. It uses AI-based real-time visual guidance to support head alignment in pure orthogonal view in all three dimensions (yaw, pitch, and roll) during weight-bearing X-ray imaging—essential for accurate visualization of CCJ' major stabilizing ligaments.
In New York, in September of 2024, the Bronx Supreme Court personal injury automobile accident case (Index #29770/2017e):
Smartray® GLX 0.1 based imaging data was accepted as key diagnostic evidence in a personal injury lawsuit, ultimately contributing to an $800,000 legal settlement on the trial that was about to be lost.
"This marked the first time our data was accepted as court-admissible medical imaging," added Dr. Davydov. "That level of reliability speaks for itself."
Now Accepting Orders and Inquiries
The Smartxray, LLC is ready to accept distributors and orders from medical establishments in the United States and worldwide for facilities focused on:
Interested medical professionals and decision-makers may visit for more information:
www.thesmartxray.com
Contact email: info@thesmartxray.com
About The Smartxray, LLC
The Smartxray, LLC, is a U.S.-based medical device manufacturing company specializing in AI-based precision tools for problem-solving groundbreaking medical technologies.
Its flagship product, Smartray® GLX 0.1, represents a significant advancement in non-invasive, AI-powered orthogonal positioning technology for X-ray diagnostic imaging of the most complex and technique-sensitive, commonly misdiagnosed region of the human body, the CCJ' major stabilizing ligaments.
Contact
The Smartxray llc
***@thesmartxray.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse