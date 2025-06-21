 

Revolutionary US-Patented AI-based Head Positioning Tech that addresses Critical Diagnostic Needs

Revolutionary US-Patented AI- based Head Positioning Technology that addresses Critical Diagnostic Need in Imaging of Cervicocranial Junction' (CCJ) Major Stabilizing Ligaments.
By:
 
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - June 25, 2025 - PRLog -- The Smartxray, LLC, has announced the availability of its groundbreaking medical device, Smartray® GLX 0.1, a U.S.-patented and FDA-registered AI-powered head positioning system designed to solve the diagnostic gap of X-ray imaging of the Cervicocranial Junction' (CCJ) major stabilizing ligaments—a region that was not available to be diagnosed in standard scans.

Solving a Silent Diagnostic Crisis

CCJ is the space between Occiput, Atlas (C1) and Axis (C2). CCJ' major stabilizing ligamentous injuries are a known cause of prolonged suffering with chronic upper quarter pain and Cervicocranial-Mandibular Chronic Pain Syndrome. Yet, due to the anatomical complexity of the CCJ, nearby complex structures preventing direct visualization, and the inability of manual head positioning to reach for CCJ' pure orthogonal view during weight-bearing imaging, these permanent injuries always go undiagnosed due to substandard diagnostic imaging techniques. Alternative imaging like MRI and CT scanning of CCJ in weight bearing takes a very long time, and patient movement causes serious issues affecting the diagnostic quality of imaging studies. On top of the disadvantage, CT scans involve a much higher dose of radiation than traditional X-rays.

"Until now, controlling yaw, pitch, and roll of the patient's head during neutral and open-mouth views for X-ray imaging studies was simply not possible with consistency. Smartray® GLX 0.1 changes that." - said the founder of The Smartxray, LLC, Dr. Albert Davydov, DDS.

What Makes Smartray® GLX 0.1 Unique?

Smartray® GLX 0.1 is the first and only system in the market that places the human head into a pure orthogonal view corresponding to the X-ray beam. It uses AI-based real-time visual guidance to support head alignment in pure orthogonal view in all three dimensions (yaw, pitch, and roll) during weight-bearing X-ray imaging—essential for accurate visualization of CCJ' major stabilizing ligaments.
  • Patented Technology in the United States

  • Smartray® GLX 0.1 is legally available for sale in USA

  • The system is designed to be compatible with all standard stationary X-ray systems

  • The technology reduces radiation exposure to the patient via reduction of number of exposures required to produce readable, good-quality diagnostic imaging studies

  • Smartray® GLX 0.1 provides reproducible and inter-rater reliable diagnostic imaging studies, the very first time ever for this anatomy, providing groundbreaking ability for longitudinal evaluations and research studies.

  • The system has no physical contact with the patient, providing an excellent safety profile.

Admitted as Evidence: New York State, The Bronx Supreme Court Case

In New York, in September of 2024, the Bronx Supreme Court personal injury automobile accident case (Index #29770/2017e):

Smartray® GLX 0.1 based imaging data was accepted as key diagnostic evidence in a personal injury lawsuit, ultimately contributing to an $800,000 legal settlement on the trial that was about to be lost.

"This marked the first time our data was accepted as court-admissible medical imaging," added Dr. Davydov. "That level of reliability speaks for itself."

Now Accepting Orders and Inquiries

The Smartxray, LLC is ready to accept distributors and orders from medical establishments in the United States and worldwide for facilities focused on:
  • Radiology & Diagnostic Imaging
  • Pain Management & Spine Clinics
  • Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
  • Craniofacial pain, Cervicocranial Mandibular Chronic Pain Syndrome Management, Neurology, and Whiplash-focused practices

Interested medical professionals and decision-makers may visit for more information:
www.thesmartxray.com

Contact email: info@thesmartxray.com

About The Smartxray, LLC

The Smartxray, LLC, is a U.S.-based medical device manufacturing company specializing in AI-based precision tools for problem-solving groundbreaking medical technologies.

Its flagship product, Smartray® GLX 0.1, represents a significant advancement in non-invasive, AI-powered orthogonal positioning technology for X-ray diagnostic imaging of the most complex and technique-sensitive, commonly misdiagnosed region of the human body, the CCJ' major stabilizing ligaments.

Contact
The Smartxray llc
***@thesmartxray.com
Email:***@thesmartxray.com Email Verified
