Author James Eaton Presents Bodybuilding For Weight Loss

A comprehensive guide to building muscle mass and achieving healthy weight loss
 
 
March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Author James Eaton is pleased to announce the publication of Bodybuilding For Weight Loss, a comprehensive guide to building muscle mass and achieving healthy weight loss.

About The Book

Bodybuilding For Weight Loss reveals facts about weight loss through bodybuilding, as well as an ultimate guideline on how to lose weight through diet plans that have proven to be the best. This еBооk is a great resource for someone looking for rapid weight loss who wants to achieve a great looking body.

Bodybuilding For Weight Loss contains seven short chapters describing the history of bodybuilding, listing the benefits of the sport and a healthy diet, showing helpful techniques to focus on during exercising, and highlighting tips and tricks to achieve a ripped body. The weight loss exercises and diet plan featured are bolstered by high quality photographs highlighting different workout positions and healthy food options useful to readers.

Praise for Bodybuilding For Weight Loss:

"This book is structured to give professional advice to beginners. There are step-by-step details to help the target customers achieve their goals without having to revolve in circles." Jo Farrell, Examiner News NY

"This is a great book for someone who wants to lose weight and stay healthy. Eaton tells the reader how to shave off pounds, have an awesome looking body, and eat the right things to keep the weight off long-term. This book is a must for anyone who wants to try bodybuilding while maintaining a healthy lifestyle to look good." Karolina Blaha-Black, Amazon.com reviewer

Bodybuilding For Weight Loss is available as a $1.99 digital download for Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble Nook, and other eReader devices. For more information, please visit http://www.truthaboutabs.com/fat-burning-kitchen.html.

About The Author

James Eaton is a passionate self-help, fitness, and education author who resides in Hinesville, Georgia. He's also a seasoned affiliate marketer, entrepreneur, and private protection officer.

Hailing from Selman, Alabama, James' love of helping people and all things fitness began early on his life and has stayed with him ever since. According to Eaton, bodybuilding started as a game in the early 19th century, when men used to build their bodies and challenge other men to do the same. Sometimes this show of strength would result in combat or a match. Later on, Eugene Sandow, a German, became the father of modern bodybuilding as we know it today. He pioneered dumbbells and tension bands, and he also popularized competitions.

To learn more about James Eaton, please visit http://www.truthaboutabs.com/fat-burning-kitchen.html.
