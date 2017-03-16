 
News By Tag
* Reverse
* Returns
* Aftermarket
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Alpharetta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

RLA Delivers At Home Delivery World 2017

Reverse Logistics Association presents at Home Delivery World
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Reverse
Returns
Aftermarket

Industry:
Transportation

Location:
Alpharetta - Georgia - US

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Along with many other invited speakers, Tony Sciarrotta, the Executive Director of the Reverse Logistics Association gave a presentation during the Home Delivery World 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia this week.  Those in attendance were those in retail, ecommerce, manufacturing, supply chain, and anyone else interested in the "last mile" delivery to the consumer.

During the Etail Showcase: Delivery, Speed, and Convenience Seminar, Tony presented "The Final Mile Hangover: Reverse Logistics", a presentation where he discussed the growing omni-channel return chain issues, and how leaders are structuring returns management.  As returns will continue to grow in the next 5 years, anyone in the industry that deals with Reverse Logistics would find this of value.

The Reverse Logistics Association finds it important and time-worthy to be present at events with Home Delivery World to connect with their current RLA Members who attend, as well as discuss and collaborate with retailers, etailers and grocers on current Reverse Logistics issues and struggles that they are facing.  "Home Delivery World is an important event highlighting the Final Mile issues for the growing E-Commerce business," said Tony Sciarrotta, Executive Director of RLA.  "Solutions for the returns problems, presented by the RLA, are now part of the discussion."

About the Reverse Logistics Association

We are a global trade association for the returns and reverse industry, offering information, research, solutions and services for Manufacturers, Branded, and Retail companies from Third Party Providers. Our goal is to educate and inform Reverse Logistics professionals around the world, and be the voice of the reverse industry.  To learn more visit us at www.rla.org, or call us at +1 801-331-8949.

Contact
Contact: Felecia Przybyla
Email: info@rla.org
***@rla.org
End
Source:
Email:***@rla.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Reverse Logistics Association PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share