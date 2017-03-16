News By Tag
RLA Delivers At Home Delivery World 2017
Reverse Logistics Association presents at Home Delivery World
During the Etail Showcase: Delivery, Speed, and Convenience Seminar, Tony presented "The Final Mile Hangover: Reverse Logistics", a presentation where he discussed the growing omni-channel return chain issues, and how leaders are structuring returns management. As returns will continue to grow in the next 5 years, anyone in the industry that deals with Reverse Logistics would find this of value.
The Reverse Logistics Association finds it important and time-worthy to be present at events with Home Delivery World to connect with their current RLA Members who attend, as well as discuss and collaborate with retailers, etailers and grocers on current Reverse Logistics issues and struggles that they are facing. "Home Delivery World is an important event highlighting the Final Mile issues for the growing E-Commerce business," said Tony Sciarrotta, Executive Director of RLA. "Solutions for the returns problems, presented by the RLA, are now part of the discussion."
About the Reverse Logistics Association
We are a global trade association for the returns and reverse industry, offering information, research, solutions and services for Manufacturers, Branded, and Retail companies from Third Party Providers. Our goal is to educate and inform Reverse Logistics professionals around the world, and be the voice of the reverse industry. To learn more visit us at www.rla.org, or call us at +1 801-331-8949.
Contact
Contact: Felecia Przybyla
Email: info@rla.org
***@rla.org
