RLA Announces Upcoming Seminar on Service, Parts, and Warranty Management for Reverse Logistics
The seminar will include Keynote Speaker Tim Brown, Managing Director and Subject Matter Expert on Innovative Supply Chain Best Practices of Georgia Tech Supply Chain and Logistics Institute, as well as an RLA Advisory Board Member. Tim is renowned for his background in reverse logistics with major companies including Philips, Apple, and IBM. Other speakers at the seminar include industry leaders on the topic from Philips, Home Depot, Encompass and others.
The RLA Service, Parts, and Warranty Management Committee will also meet to discuss editing the current charter, potential committee chair positions, and the schedule and topics for future monthly webex meetings.
For more information including travel details, the seminar schedule, and to register visit www.rlashows.com. Register before May 31 and save $200
About the Reverse Logistics Association
We are a members' driven global trade association for the returns and reverse industry, offering information, research, solutions and services for Manufacturers, Branded, and Retail companies from Third Party Providers. Our goal is to educate and inform Reverse Logistics professionals around the world, and be the voice of the returns and reverse industry.
The Reverse Logistics Association monitors thousands of 3rd Party Service Solutions Partners worldwide who are providing aftermarket services, while supporting the outsourcing needs of OEM, ODM, Branded and Retail companies. The RLA focuses on all industries in the reverse logistics process, and our goal is to provide RL process knowledge to all industries. We want to educate everyone about the reverse logistics processes that are common to all industries. To learn more visit us at www.rla.org, or call us at +1 801-331-8949.
