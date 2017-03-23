News By Tag
RLA sees the Future alongside PostalVision2020 7.0
On Day 2 of the event, during the Customer-Centric eCommerce part of the Agenda, Tony presented "The e-Commerce Hangover: Reverse Logistics." Tony discussed the growing e-commerce return statistics and issues. As returns will continue to grow in the next 5 years, Tony also showed projected numbers and information that is relevant to those in the industry who struggle with e-commerce returns.
"The PostalVision 2020 Initiative is about reinventing the American Postal Ecosystem of the Future. Since 2011 [they] have been engaging stakeholders from all points on the postal platform and beyond in a critical conversation about what future generations should have in the way of Postal Services in America," as stated in PostalVision's mission at http://www.postalvision2020.com/
About the Reverse Logistics Association
We are a global trade association for the returns and reverse industry, offering information, research, solutions and services for Manufacturers, Branded, and Retail companies from Third Party Providers. Our goal is to educate and inform Reverse Logistics professionals around the world, and be the voice of the reverse industry. To learn more visit us at www.rla.org, or call us at +1 801-331- 8949.
Contact
Felecia Przybyla
***@rla.org
