Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423

RLA sees the Future alongside PostalVision2020 7.0

Reverse Logistics Association presents at PostalVision 2020 7.0
 
 
WASHINGTON - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Tony Sciarrotta, the Executive Director of the Reverse Logistics Association has been busy taking on his new role at RLA, but still has time to attend important events that are relevant to reverse logistics. Tony recently attended and gave a presentation at the Postalvision 2020 in Washington D.C. last week. This event which is held annually, has a very diverse community that attends, crossing many different industries, including many from USPS and foreign posts, regulators, carriers and delivery operators, innovators, investors, entrepreneurs, academics, consultants and more.

On Day 2 of the event, during the Customer-Centric eCommerce part of the Agenda, Tony presented "The e-Commerce Hangover: Reverse Logistics." Tony discussed the growing e-commerce return statistics and issues. As returns will continue to grow in the next 5 years, Tony also showed projected numbers and information that is relevant to those in the industry who struggle with e-commerce returns.

"The PostalVision 2020 Initiative is about reinventing the American Postal Ecosystem of the Future. Since 2011 [they] have been engaging stakeholders from all points on the postal platform and beyond in a critical conversation about what future generations should have in the way of Postal Services in America," as stated in PostalVision's mission at http://www.postalvision2020.com/about/. After attending the event, Tony Sciarrotta, the Executive Director of RLA stated, "There are many logistics companies working with the PostOffice to improve speed and efficiency in the delivery process who admit there are no good solutions for the returns side." Tony continues, "The RLA is helping to provide returns solutions from our members."

About the Reverse Logistics Association

We are a global trade association for the returns and reverse industry, offering information, research, solutions and services for Manufacturers, Branded, and Retail companies from Third Party Providers. Our goal is to educate and inform Reverse Logistics professionals around the world, and be the voice of the reverse industry. To learn more visit us at www.rla.org, or call us at +1 801-331- 8949.

