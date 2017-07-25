News By Tag
RLA Announces Amsterdam 2017 Conference
A wide range of world leading manufacturers, retailers, and 3rd party solutions partners, including Dell, Cisco, Tesco, Philips, HP, and many others will be in attendance. This is a valuable opportunity for these and additional OEMs, ODMs, Branded companies and Retailers to identify future service partners among the exhibitors showcasing their Reverse Logistics Solutions.
"As the new Executive Director of RLA, I am very proud to announce the relaunch of the RLA Conference Amsterdam, where many previous events have always brought together those with an interest in reducing costs for their companies, and improving their reverse logistics," says Tony Sciarrotta, Executive Director of the Reverse Logistics Association.
About the Reverse Logistics Association
We are a member driven global trade association for the returns and reverse industry, offering information, research, solutions and services for Manufacturers, Branded, and Retail companies from Third Party Providers. Our goals are to educate and inform Reverse Logistics professionals around the world, and be the voice of the returns and reverse industry.
The RLA focuses on all industries in the reverse logistics process, and our goal is to provide RL process knowledge to all industries. We want to educate everyone about the reverse logistics processes that are common to all industries. The Reverse Logistics Association also monitors thousands of 3rd Party Service Solutions Partners worldwide who are providing Aftermarket services, while supporting the outsourcing needs of OEM, ODM, Branded and Retail companies.
