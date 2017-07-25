 
Industry News





RLA Announces Amsterdam 2017 Conference

 
 
ATLANTA - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The Reverse Logistics Association announced it will hold its 10th European Reverse Logistics Conference on October 10-12 in Amsterdam. The RLA Conference & Expo in Amsterdam will be held at the Dorint Airport-Hotel Amsterdam.  At this year's three-day conference, attendees will be provided with Reverse Logistics leadership, innovation, and networking opportunities.  The event will include keynote addresses, sessions presented from European based RL Professionals, leading academics, and interactive panel discussions.  In addition, there will be ample opportunities for networking and collaborating with peers within the Reverse Logistics industry.

A wide range of world leading manufacturers, retailers, and 3rd party solutions partners, including Dell, Cisco, Tesco, Philips, HP, and many others will be in attendance.  This is a valuable opportunity for these and additional OEMs, ODMs, Branded companies and Retailers to identify future service partners among the exhibitors showcasing their Reverse Logistics Solutions.

"As the new Executive Director of RLA, I am very proud to announce the relaunch of the RLA Conference Amsterdam, where many previous events have always brought together those with an interest in reducing costs for their companies, and improving their reverse logistics," says Tony Sciarrotta, Executive Director of the Reverse Logistics Association.

Click here (http://rltshows.com/amsterdam.php) to register and to find additional event information, including the agenda.

About the Reverse Logistics Association

We are a member driven global trade association for the returns and reverse industry, offering information, research, solutions and services for Manufacturers, Branded, and Retail companies from Third Party Providers.  Our goals are to educate and inform Reverse Logistics professionals around the world, and be the voice of the returns and reverse industry.

The RLA focuses on all industries in the reverse logistics process, and our goal is to provide RL process knowledge to all industries.  We want to educate everyone about the reverse logistics processes that are common to all industries.  The Reverse Logistics Association also monitors thousands of 3rd Party Service Solutions Partners worldwide who are providing Aftermarket services, while supporting the outsourcing needs of OEM, ODM, Branded and Retail companies.

To learn more visit us at www.rla.org, or call us at +1 801-331-8949.

Media Contact
Felecia Przybyla
801) 331-8949
***@rla.org
