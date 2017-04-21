 
April 2017





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

RLA Executive Director to Speak at the ACI's: Supply Chain Excellence in Manufacturing

 
 
ATLANTA - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The Reverse Logistics Association's Executive Director, Tony Sciarrotta, will give a presentation at the upcoming American Conference Institute's Supply Chain Excellence in Manufacturing.  His presentation will be on "How Supply Chain Executives Can Successfully Navigate the e-commerce Hangover" where he will discuss the growing omni-channel return chain issues, and how leaders are structuring returns management. He'll also reveal relevant and recent industry statistics on the topic.

The Canadian (American Conference) Institute is a leading global events and business intelligence company.  For over 30 years, they have provided the opportunities that bring together business leaders, professionals and international experts from around the world to learn, meet, network and make the contacts that create the opportunities.  Their conferences connect the power of people with the power of information, a powerful combination for business growth and success.  The Supply Chain Excellence in Manufacturing Conference is an opportunity to network and benchmark with the Nation's Top Supply Chain Leaders

The event will take place June 7-8, 2017 at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel in Dallas, Texas.  Tony will present on Day 2, June 8th at 9:55am.  A complete list of speakers is available online and Reverse Logistics Association members save 10% on registration by mentioning discount code D10-927-927AX10 at registration: http://rltshows.com/cisc17.php.

About the Reverse Logistics Association

We are a members' driven global trade association for the returns and reverse industry, offering information, research, solutions and services for Manufacturers, Branded, and Retail companies from Third Party Providers. Our goal is to educate and inform Reverse Logistics professionals around the world, and be the voice of the returns and reverse industry.

The Reverse Logistics Association monitors thousands of 3rd Party Service Solutions Partners worldwide who are providing aftermarket services, while supporting the outsourcing needs of OEM, ODM, Branded and Retail companies. The RLA focuses on all industries in the reverse logistics process, and our goal is to provide RL process knowledge to all industries. We want to educate everyone about the reverse logistics processes that are common to all industries. To learn more visit us at www.rla.org, or call us at +1 801-331-8949.

