July 2017
RLA Announces New Advisory Board Members

 
 
ATLANTA - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The Reverse Logistics Association announces the appointment of new members of its Board of Advisors.  Most recently, joining the Board are Jack Allen of Cisco and Jim Rallo of Liquidity Services.  In addition, two other members were added in the spring.  In April 2017, RLA welcomed Tim Brown of Georgia Tech Supply Chain & Logistics Institute, and in February 2017, Jeff Elliott of FedEx also joined the RLA Advisory Board.  All of these new members have exponential experience in not just Reverse Logistics, but many avenues that lead up to Reverse Logistics and beyond.

Jack Allen is the Senior Director of Global Logistics for Cisco Systems Supply Chain Operations group. In his role, Jack manages logistics activities that support all of Cisco's product revenue and returns. This includes forward and reverse logistics, export operations, transportation, warehousing, packaging engineering, customer logistics and logistics innovation practices. Jack's team manages an end-to-end ecosystem of global partners consisting of the best and most innovative logistics corporations in the world. The Cisco network includes more than a dozen warehouses and ships over 250,000 units daily.

Jim Rallo serves as the President of the Retail Supply Chain Group, at Liquidity Services, which helps hundreds of the world's top retailers and consumer OEMs unlock strategic value in their reverse supply chain, enhancing brand protection for clients. His Retail Supply Chain Group team supports strategic supply chain initiatives which significantly drive recovery on surplus and overstock inventory through comprehensive and scalable multi-channel solutions, returns management, and product refurbishment.

Tim Brown is Managing Director of the Supply Chain & Logistics Institute, and Academic Program Director in Georgia Tech Professional Education, and an instructor in the Stewart School of Industrial and Systems Engineering at Georgia Tech. Mr. Brown has worked in the reverse logistics area for over twenty years; consulting with companies such as Philips, Apple, and IBM for development of their reverse logistics and service operations strategies, infrastructure, and procedures. Mr. Brown was chosen as a "Professional to Know" by Supply and Demand Chain Executive. He has lectured across the globe and published articles on supply chain strategy, sustainability, and technology topics. Prior to joining Georgia Tech in 2014, he served in supply chain consulting and operations management positions for over 25 years.

Jeff Elliott is Managing Director of Sales in Technology Solutions at FedEx Supply Chain,
and spearheads the company's strategic approach to expanding the customer portfolio within the technology vertical, while fostering the existing customer base. In this position, Elliott serves a vital role in driving lead generation, prospect engagement and relationship management for the Technology Solutions business unit. FedEx Supply Chain helps technology customers streamline operations, optimize their logistics networks and drive continuous improvement with its innovative, industry-leading solutions.

Of course, these additions will be great assets to the already collaborative RLA Board of Advisors:

Lisa Cotter, Sr. Director of Reverse Logistics, Best Buy
Chuck Johnston, Director of Reverse Logistics, The Home Depot
Troy Kubat, Sr. Director, Specialty & Reverse Logistics, Walmart
Thomas Maher, Vice President for Global Service, Dell, Inc.
Gary Martz, Business Development Director IOT Connectivity, Intel
Monica Orlando, Channel Operations Director, HP, Inc.
Vijay Raisinghani, Reverse Logistics, Google
Tony Sciarrotta, Executive Director, RLA

Visit http://www.rla.org/signup.php to register for free as a user with RLA to get free downloads, the weekly industry news clippings, and reverse logistics industry event information.

About the Reverse Logistics Association

We are a member driven global trade association for the returns and reverse industry, offering information, research, solutions and services for Manufacturers, Branded, and Retail companies from Third Party Providers.  Our goals are to educate and inform Reverse Logistics professionals around the world, and be the voice of the returns and reverse industry.

The RLA focuses on all industries in the reverse logistics process, and our goal is to provide RL process knowledge to all industries.  We want to educate everyone about the reverse logistics processes that are common to all industries.  The Reverse Logistics Association also monitors thousands of 3rd Party Service Solutions Partners worldwide who are providing Aftermarket services, while supporting the outsourcing needs of OEM, ODM, Branded and Retail companies.

To learn more visit us at www.rla.org, or call us at +1 801-331-8949.

Felecia Przybyla
***@rla.org
