March 22, 2017
LUMA - Luxury Matchmaking Comes to Atlanta, GA

 
ATLANTA - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- LUMA, Luxury Matchmaking is an exclusive boutique Matchmaking Firm that helps single Executives and Professionals create long-lasting committed relationships. April Davis, Founder and CEO, established LUMA in 2010 and has since expanded its services to over 20 cities nationwide, bringing together hundreds of couples.

LUMA offers two membership options for singles; entry as a passive member and proactive Client membership.

Membership as a passive member will give singles entry to a free database. LUMA Matchmakers may meet and match passive members with a Premium Client.

Becoming a Premium Client includes a personalized matchmaking experience that is guided by a LUMA Matchmaker. Each Matchmaker is a certified Life Coach and provides Date Coaching to help clients put their best foot forward. The Matchmakers get to know their client's personality traits and desires, and then matches them with an eligible match.

Premium services range from $2800 to $50,000. With an 83% success rate, LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking is dedicated to helping clientele attract, meet and retain healthy, long term relationships.

For more information about LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking, visit www.lumasearch.com or call 1-844-822-5862.
Atlanta Singles, Georgia Singles, Atlanta Matchmaking
Lifestyle
Atlanta - Georgia - United States
