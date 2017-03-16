MoBiTec GmbH to Attend LABVOLUTION/ BIOTECHNICA, May 16-18, 2017, Hannover, Germany

LABVOLUTION with BIOTECHNICA is a fully integrated event that provides a multidisciplinary perspective on all aspects of the laboratory world. Don't miss Northern Europe's leading business platform for laboratory technology and biotechnology.

MoBiTec GmbH, Lotzestr. 22a,

37083 Goettingen, Germany

--Combining these two trade shows is more than merely the logical next step in their evolution; it creates real added value for visitors. On the one hand there's the new LABVOLUTION, with its displays of laboratory technology for a whole range of user industries and its visionary smartLAB special display. And on the other there's BIOTECHNICA, with its proud 30-year history as Europe's leading event for research, life sciences and biotechnology.With LABVOLUTION, the combined event presents all the latest innovative laboratory products and current best practice as well as tracing laboratory technology holistically across multiple industry value chains. And thanks to BIOTECHNICA, the fair is very strong on research. BIOTECHNICA is where the science and R&D communities and biotech companies present current research findings and applications from fields as diverse as personalized medicine, industrial biotechnology and diagnostics.• Sector-focused – tailored offerings for all key sectors, from chemicals to life sciences• Market-focused – gateway to the high-value markets of Northern Europe• Visionary – Laboratory 4.0, smartLAB• Business focused – B2B platform for industry• Strongly research-focused – biotechnology section• Fluorophore Selection Guide Wall Poster – For free!• Free Mobicol Samples – The incredibly versatile small lab column• The Dark Reader® Non-UV Transilluminator – Safe to DNA and RNA• Theater Slim PCR Cycler – Small footprint, small price, and portable• Chilling/Heating Dry Bath – The smallest on the market, and portableThe exhibition hall is open from May 16-18, 2017. MoBiTec will be available infor demonstrations and discussions.MoBiTec is looking forward to having a nice chat with its guests to find out which products may help make lab life easier.(Goettingen, Germany) is a privately held company (founded in 1987) that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. Products include DNA vectors for cloning and expression, cell transfection reagents and cell culture tools, immobilized and soluble enzymes, products for genomics and proteomics research, numerous antibodies and recombinant proteins, superior fluorescence reagents and kits, affinity chromatography products, as well as general laboratory equipment.In parallel to its own product lines, MoBiTec distributes products from international companies in Germany. MoBiTec products are distributed worldwide, in Germany from their home office, in other countries by distributors.