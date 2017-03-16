 
News By Tag
* Gene Expression
* Fluorescence Technology
* HTS Kinase Assays
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Göttingen
  Lower Saxony
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

MoBiTec GmbH to Attend LABVOLUTION/ BIOTECHNICA, May 16-18, 2017, Hannover, Germany

LABVOLUTION with BIOTECHNICA is a fully integrated event that provides a multidisciplinary perspective on all aspects of the laboratory world. Don't miss Northern Europe's leading business platform for laboratory technology and biotechnology.
 
 
Dry-Bath-H2O3-96
Dry-Bath-H2O3-96
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Gene Expression
Fluorescence Technology
HTS Kinase Assays

Industry:
Biotech

Location:
Göttingen - Lower Saxony - Germany

Subject:
Events

GöTTINGEN, Germany - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- LABVOLUTION with Life Sciences Event BIOTECHNICA

Combining these two trade shows is more than merely the logical next step in their evolution; it creates real added value for visitors. On the one hand there's the new LABVOLUTION, with its displays of laboratory technology for a whole range of user industries and its visionary smartLAB special display. And on the other there's BIOTECHNICA, with its proud 30-year history as Europe's leading event for research, life sciences and biotechnology.

With LABVOLUTION, the combined event presents all the latest innovative laboratory products and current best practice as well as tracing laboratory technology holistically across multiple industry value chains. And thanks to BIOTECHNICA, the fair is very strong on research. BIOTECHNICA is where the science and R&D communities and biotech companies present current research findings and applications from fields as diverse as personalized medicine, industrial biotechnology and diagnostics.

LABVOLUTION with BIOTECHNICA is:

• Sector-focused – tailored offerings for all key sectors, from chemicals to life sciences
• Market-focused – gateway to the high-value markets of Northern Europe
• Visionary – Laboratory 4.0, smartLAB
• Business focused – B2B platform for industry
• Strongly research-focused – biotechnology section


To expect from us:

• Fluorophore Selection Guide Wall Poster – For free!
• Free Mobicol Samples – The incredibly versatile small lab column
• The Dark Reader® Non-UV Transilluminator – Safe to DNA and RNA
• Theater Slim PCR Cycler – Small footprint, small price, and portable
• Chilling/Heating Dry Bath – The smallest on the market, and portable


The exhibition hall is open from May 16-18, 2017. MoBiTec will be available in Hall 20, Stand D51, for demonstrations and discussions.

MoBiTec is looking forward to having a nice chat with its guests to find out which products may help make lab life easier.

About MoBiTec GmbH

MoBiTec GmbH (Goettingen, Germany) is a privately held company (founded in 1987) that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. Products include DNA vectors for cloning and expression, cell transfection reagents and cell culture tools, immobilized and soluble enzymes, products for genomics and proteomics research, numerous antibodies and recombinant proteins, superior fluorescence reagents and kits, affinity chromatography products, as well as general laboratory equipment.

In parallel to its own product lines, MoBiTec distributes products from international companies in Germany. MoBiTec products are distributed worldwide, in Germany from their home office, in other countries by distributors.

http://www.mobitec.com

Contact
MoBiTec GmbH, Lotzestr. 22a,
37083 Goettingen, Germany
***@mobitec.de
End
Source:
Email:***@mobitec.de Email Verified
Tags:Gene Expression, Fluorescence Technology, HTS Kinase Assays
Industry:Biotech
Location:Göttingen - Lower Saxony - Germany
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MoBiTec GmbH PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share