Next Generation Energy Storage Systems Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

 
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Next Generation Energy Storage Systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2015 to 2022. The growing need of renewable energy sources, advancement in energy grid installation and construction are the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover increase in demand for electric vehicles is playing a significant role in emphasizing the market for next generation energy storage. However, environmental issues and high capital investments are hindering the market.

Vast usage of energy storage systems in transportation segment is showing tremendous growth in the market because of its storage systems. Since policies regarding electric vehicles are encouraging the market growth, Europe has occupied the dominant share in the market followed by U.S. Asia Pacific region is expected to register high growth with regards to advancement in energy storage in the forth coming years.

Some of the major players in the global Next Generation Energy Storage Systems market include Beckett Energy Systems, Enersys, Lockheed Martin Corporation, FlexGen Power Systems, Li-Tech Battery GmbH, Sanyo SA, Energy Storage Systems Inc., S&C Electric Company, Seeo, Inc., Leidos Engineering, LLC., AES Corporation , SB LiMotive Germany GmbH, Eos Energy Storage, ZBB Energy Corporation, Valence Technology, Inc. , Energ2, Inc., UniEnergy Technologies, LLC., Enphase Energy, LG Chem Ltd. and BYD Company Limited.

For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/report/next-generation-energy-...

Next Generation Energy Storage Systems applications covered:

• Residential
• Electronics
• Manufacturing
• Transportation
• Oil and Gas
• Mining
• Military
• Marine
• Other Applications

Next Generation Energy Storage Systems Devices covered:
• Batteries
• Energy grids
• Flywheels
• Fuel Cells
• Pumped storage
• Ultracapacitors
• Other devices

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancement.

For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/report/next-generation-energy-storage-systems-market

