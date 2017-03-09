ARBOR Introduces the EmETX-a58M1 ETX3.02 CPU Module with 2nd Generation AMD G-series SoC

This module is based on 2nd generation AMD Embedded G-Series SOC (System-on-Chip) processors

-- ARBOR Technology, a leading provider of embedded computing solutions, announces the release of the ARBOR EmETX-a58M1 ETX 3.02 CPU module. This module is based on 2nd generation AMD Embedded G-Series SOC (System-on-Chip)processors. Compared to the current AMD Embedded G-Series SOC platform, they provide higher performance and a lower power draw, thanks to an improved Jaguar+ CPU architecture and AMD Radeon™ 8000 graphics core. Graphics engine speed has been increased to 800 MHz and the DDR3 interface to 1866 MT/s. A new function of the G-Series includes Core Boost Frequency to ensure appropriate processor overclocking.The 2nd generation AMD G-Series SOC on COM Express Compact modules is designed for low-power embedded applications. Compared to the previous AMD Embedded G-Series SOC, it provides higher performance per watt and lower TDP. This fanless module design is therefore ideal for cost-sensitive applications in the control and automation industry, digital gaming, communication infrastructure and graphics-intensive devices such as thin clients, digital displays or medical-imaging equipment.The integrated AMD Radeon™ graphics supports DirectX® 11.1 and OpenGL 4.2 for fast 2D and 3D image display. OpenCL 1.2 is also supported, enabling the execution of program code by the GPUs. The range of available graphics interfaces includes VGA and dual channels 24-bit LVDS, DisplayPort 1.2 is on the module as well as DVI/HDMI 1.4a for the direct control of two independent displays.Two SATA interfaces with up to 6 Gb/s and two PATA channels enable fast and flexible system extensions. Four USB 2.0 ports are provided. The Realtek Ethernet Controller RTL8105E helps with software compatibility. ACPI 5.0, LPC bus for easy integration of legacy I/O interfaces and High Definition Audio complete the feature set.The EmETX-a58M1 will be officially launched in April; please contact local sales support or visit us online at www.arbor-technology.com###ARBOR Technology Corp., founded in 1993, is a leading provider of Smart City and IoT solutions. With more than 20 years of experience in providing customer-driven, high performance, and industrial strength computing solutions in various industries. ARBOR strives to provide a complete solution from board to system, computing to communication in healthcare, transportation, industrial automation, mobile computing, digital signage, retail, intelligent building and home. ARBOR is ISO-9001, ISO-13485 and ISO-14001-certifiied and commits to deliver high quality products with international standards and well-defined production process. More information about ARBOR is available at www.arbor-technology.com/