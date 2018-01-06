ARBOR to Showcase 4K/UHD Video Wall Solutions at ISE 2018

ARBOR teams with STiNO to demonstrate digital signage innovation focusing on multiple independents displays, superior visual performance, and all-in-one platforms.

-- ARBOR Technology, a leading provider of embedded computing solutions, announced its participation at Integrated System Europe 2018 (ISE) on February 6-9, 2018 in Amsterdam RAI, NL. ARBOR will be co-exhibiting its solutions in. Preregister to get a free admission ticket and use invitation codeIntegrated System Europe (ISE) is the world's largest AV systems integration show. At ARBOR's booth, visitors will not only find a broad portfolio of proven digital signage solutions, but also innovative new applications for commercial, hospitality, and retail environments. This year, ARBOR will partner with STiNO, a manufacturer for audiovisual communication software, to distribute its state-of-the-art digital signage solutions. Highlights include a 4K/UHD video wall solution, mobile device communication, as well as building access control systems with management solution.ARBOR's ELIT-1900 ultra slim digital signage player supports 4K UHD video playback, delivering an immersive viewing experience with up to six displays, making it ideal for complex multimedia applications in retail, hospitality and public digital displays. Combined with STiNO's web-based content management system and management app for digital signage applications, the solution demonstrates the potential of dynamic, comprehensive, and versatile digital signage networks.Meeting the needs of a wide range of applications, ARBOR offers a broad product portfolio of digital signage players suitable for use as stand-alone systems as well as deployment fsbdt in full building access control systems. ARBOR's 10-point projected capacitive multi-touch industrial-grade LCD flat panel displays provide the reliability and image quality required for digital signage systems deployed in public spaces, education facilities, hospitality and retail environments. And their PoE (Power over Ethernet) connectivity makes for easy installation and operation.###ARBOR is a global provider of dedicated industrial IoT computing and mobility solutions. ARBOR offers comprehensive system integration, customer-centric design services, embedded systems, automation products, and global logistics support. We cooperate closely with our partners to develop complete solutions for a wide array of applications across a diverse range of industries. Our mission is to enable an intelligent planet by providing mobility and embedded computing products that make working and living smarter. With ARBOR, there is no limit to how smart your business can be! More information about ARBOR is available at www.arbor-technology.com or connect with ARBOR on Linkedin, Twitter and Facebook.Copyright © 2018 ARBOR Technology Corp. All Rights Reserved