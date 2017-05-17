News By Tag
ARBOR Releases New Industrial Panel PCs with Intel® 6th Gen Skylake Platform
The fanless and cableless ASLAN-W9xxC series offers a variety of models differentiated in terms of their display size, I/O interface and mechanical chassis
The standard ASLAN-W9xxC models come with 16:9 aspect ratio widescreen displays ranging in size from 10.1 inch to 21.5 inch. In addition, a 17" 4:3 aspect ratio model (ASLAN-917R)
The ASLAN series is well-suited for industrial automation, building automation, process control and custom HMI applications. Thanks to its stainless steel chassis and waterproof connectors, the ASLAN-W922C-
The new ASLAN series Panel PCs support panel mounting and/or VESA-100 mounting installation. All carry CE and FCC Class A declarations of conformity, certifying compliance with the highest standards in safety, protection and security.
For more information about ASLAN-W9xxC models, and to view and/or download product specifications, visit here (http://www.arbor-
Please contact your local sales representative for more information, or email ARBOR at sales@arbor-
About ARBOR
ARBOR Technology Corp., founded in 1993, is a leading provider of Smart City and IoT solutions. With more than 20 years of experience in providing customer-driven, high performance, and industrial strength computing solutions in various industries, ARBOR provides complete solutions from board to system, computing to communication, in healthcare, transportation, industrial automation, mobile computing, digital signage, retail, intelligent building, and home. ARBOR is ISO-9001, ISO-13485 and ISO-14001-certified and is committed to well-defined production processes and delivering the highest quality products compliant with all pertaining international standards. More information about ARBOR is available at www.arbor-technology.com/
