Industry News





May 2017
ARBOR Releases New Industrial Panel PCs with Intel® 6th Gen Skylake Platform

The fanless and cableless ASLAN-W9xxC series offers a variety of models differentiated in terms of their display size, I/O interface and mechanical chassis
 
 
May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- ARBOR Technology, a leading provider of embedded computing solutions, is pleased to announce the newly launched ARBOR ASLAN-W9xxC Series, an expansion to its acclaimed ASLAN series industrial Panel PC. The ASLAN-W9xxC Series is powered by a 2.4GHz Intel® Core i5-6300U™ processor, and supports 4GB DDR4 SO-DIMM system memory. Based on Intel's 6th Gen Skylake Core processor platform, the series provides low power consumption and plenty of performance for demanding applications and multitasking.

The standard ASLAN-W9xxC models come with 16:9 aspect ratio widescreen displays ranging in size from 10.1 inch to 21.5 inch. In addition, a 17" 4:3 aspect ratio model (ASLAN-917R) and a 21.5-inch full IP65 stainless model (ASLAN-W922C-IP) are also available, extending the series' range of industrial applications. Differentiated in terms of display size, I/O interface and mechanical chassis, all ASLAN units have USB, RJ-45 and COM ports, and provide mini PCIe expansion slots and SMA antenna holes for optional wireless connectivity.

The ASLAN series is well-suited for industrial automation, building automation, process control and custom HMI applications. Thanks to its stainless steel chassis and waterproof connectors, the ASLAN-W922C-IP model is ideal for deployments in chemical and food industries where ease of cleaning and disinfection as well as toughness and durability are major prerequisites.

The new ASLAN series Panel PCs support panel mounting and/or VESA-100 mounting installation. All carry CE and FCC Class A declarations of conformity, certifying compliance with the highest standards in safety, protection and security.

For more information about ASLAN-W9xxC models, and to view and/or download product specifications, visit here (http://www.arbor-technology.com/gl/Product/Pro/Category/I...).

Please contact your local sales representative for more information, or email ARBOR at sales@arbor-technology.com

About ARBOR

ARBOR Technology Corp., founded in 1993, is a leading provider of Smart City and IoT solutions. With more than 20 years of experience in providing customer-driven, high performance, and industrial strength computing solutions in various industries, ARBOR provides complete solutions from board to system, computing to communication, in healthcare, transportation, industrial automation, mobile computing, digital signage, retail, intelligent building, and home. ARBOR is ISO-9001, ISO-13485 and ISO-14001-certified and is committed to well-defined production processes and delivering the highest quality products compliant with all pertaining international standards. More information about ARBOR is available at www.arbor-technology.com/
