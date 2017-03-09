News By Tag
Ashton Cole Global names Simon Han as Director of Asset Management
In that role, he will lead Ashton Cole Global's Asset Management group worldwide, working closely with senior management, leadership within the businesses and the firm's other control functions. He will report to the Executive Office and become a member of the firm's Management Committee at Ashton Cole Global.
Ashton Cole Global's Chief Financial Officer commented on Mr. Han's appointment saying "Simon brings tremendous experience and judgment to the firm's senior management team. Just as important, he shares our commitment to meeting both the increasingly complex requirements of regulators around the world and our own high standards of conduct here at Ashton Cole Global."
Ashton Cole Global's new Director of Asset Management, Mr. Simon Han joins Ashton Cole Global from a Taipei based Taishin International Bank, where he has been a Senior Portfolio Manager since 2001. In private practice, he has represented a wide variety of public and private companies and financial institutions.
About Us - http://acglobalinc.com/
At Ashton Cole Global Investments we have a duty in assuring that one source provides you with a complete service program. With our unrivalled investment products and asset management services, our objective is to exceed potential and go beyond the expected and the conventional. When it comes to working for you, our standard is of excellence and innovation, allowing us to continually evolve in the dynamic world of the financial markets.
Our aim is to help you achieve your financial objectives by analysing your current financial status to ascertain your strengths and areas of potential improvement. Then we focus on helping clients maximize growth by developing specific, pursuable goals.
Once we understand your financial aspirations and have established your key objectives, we will conceive your personalised, "jargon-free"
In summary, our objective is to banish those financial worries by ensuring your money is always working as hard for you, as you did for it. Our dedicated team of advisors are able to manage and exceed expectations by remaining loyal to your specific long term plans, by consistently reviewing the markets, new legislations and potential changes in your circumstances.
