Ashton Cole Global appoints Cathy Chua as Chief Country Officer for Singapore
Ashton Cole Global's Chairman commented on Cathy Chua's appointment saying "Cathy is an experienced and accomplished professional and we are delighted to have her here at Ashton Cole Global to lead the continued growth and development of our business in Singapore, which has significant importance and potential for the firm."
Ashton Cole Global's Chairman also went on to say "We extend our sincere thanks to Hsien who has successfully managed the firm's development in Singapore over the last 12 months, a period of substantial expansion for Ashton Cole Global."
Cathy Chua joins Ashton Cole Global from the China Construction Bank (CCB) where she was Head of Corporate and Investment Banking. She has extensive senior management experience across the banking sector with functions including her role as Bank of China Senior Credit Officer in Singapore.
Ms. Chua holds a MBA in Accounting and Finance from the Shanghai Jiao Tong University.
