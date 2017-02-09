 
News By Tag
* Ashton Cole Global Investments
* Ashton Cole Hong Kong
* Ashton Cole Global
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Investment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Central District
  Hong Kong Island
  Hong Kong
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


Ashton Cole Global appoints Cathy Chua as Chief Country Officer for Singapore

 
 
CENTRAL DISTRICT, Hong Kong - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Ashton Cole Global today announced the appointment of Cathy Chua as Chief Country Officer for Singapore effective immediately.  She takes over from Hsien Huang who retired from the firm at the end of January.

Ashton Cole Global's Chairman commented on Cathy Chua's appointment saying "Cathy is an experienced and accomplished professional and we are delighted to have her here at Ashton Cole Global to lead the continued growth and development of our business in Singapore, which has significant importance and potential for the firm."

Ashton Cole Global's Chairman also went on to say "We extend our sincere thanks to Hsien who has successfully managed the firm's development in Singapore over the last 12 months, a period of substantial expansion for Ashton Cole Global."

Cathy Chua joins Ashton Cole Global from the China Construction Bank (CCB) where she was Head of Corporate and Investment Banking. She has extensive senior management experience across the banking sector with functions including her role as Bank of China Senior Credit Officer in Singapore.

Ms. Chua holds a MBA in Accounting and Finance from the Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

About Us - http://acglobalinc.com/

At AC Global Investments we have a duty in assuring that one source provides you with a complete service program. With our unrivaled investment products and asset management services, our objective is to exceed potential and go beyond the expected and the conventional. When it comes to working for you, our standard is of excellence and innovation, allowing us to continually evolve in the dynamic world of the financial markets.

Our aim is to help you achieve your financial objectives by analysing your current financial status to ascertain your strengths and areas of potential improvement. Then we focus on helping clients maximize growth by developing specific, pursuable goals.

Once we understand your financial aspirations and have established your key objectives, we will conceive your personalised, "jargon-free" Financial Plan. We will implement the requirements from your Financial Plan to best suit your time frame and range of investment, keeping you informed every step of the way.

In summary, our objective is to banish those financial worries by ensuring your money is always working as hard for you, as you did for it. Our dedicated team of advisors are able to manage and exceed expectations by remaining loyal to your specific long term plans, by consistently reviewing the markets, new legislations and potential changes in your circumstances.
End
Source:
Email:***@acglobalinc.com
Tags:Ashton Cole Global Investments, Ashton Cole Hong Kong, Ashton Cole Global
Industry:Investment
Location:Central District - Hong Kong Island - Hong Kong
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AC Global News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share