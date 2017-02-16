Ashton Cole Global announces publication of Business Standards Committee report

End

-- Ashton Cole Global today announced the publication of the report issued by its Business Standards Committee.Ashton Cole Global's Business Standards Committee was created to conduct a review to ensure that our business standards and practices are of the highest quality, that they meet or exceed the expectations of our clients and stakeholders and that they contribute to overall financial stability and economic opportunity. The recommendations of the report have been approved by the firm's senior management and the Board of Directors and implementation has already begun.Ashton Cole Global's Chief Executive Officer commented on the report saying "We believe the recommendations in this report represent a fundamental re-commitment of Ashton Cole Global to our clients and to reputational excellence in everything we do here at Ashton Cole Global."About Us - http://acglobalinc.com/At Ashton Cole Global Investments we have a duty in assuring that one source provides you with a complete service program. With our unrivalled investment products and asset management services, our objective is to exceed potential and go beyond the expected and the conventional. When it comes to working for you, our standard is of excellence and innovation, allowing us to continually evolve in the dynamic world of the financial markets.Our aim is to help you achieve your financial objectives by analysing your current financial status to ascertain your strengths and areas of potential improvement. Then we focus on helping clients maximize growth by developing specific, pursuable goals.Once we understand your financial aspirations and have established your key objectives, we will conceive your personalised, "jargon-free"Financial Plan. We will implement the requirements from your Financial Plan to best suit your time frame and range of investment, keeping you informed every step of the way.In summary, our objective is to banish those financial worries by ensuring your money is always working as hard for you, as you did for it. Our dedicated team of advisors are able to manage and exceed expectations by remaining loyal to your specific long term plans, by consistently reviewing the markets, new legislations and potential changes in your circumstances.