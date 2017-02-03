News By Tag
Ashton Cole Global announce date for Q1 financial results
Ashton Cole Global's conference will take place at its Hong Kong office and will begin at 09:30am local time and is scheduled for approximately two hours and includes a question and answer session.
Ashton Cole Global's private clients will be sent a link and email with log in details to access the talk. Clients, who wish to listen to the live call, will be asked to log on to the website at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software.
Ashton Cole Global's Director of Communications commented on the upcoming conference saying "I am looking forward to hearing what subjects will be thrown in the mix from our clients and I am sure that our clients will have questions on various sections of our industry and I am looking forward to speaking to people from around the world. So far, 2017 has treated us very well and we are heading in the right direction for yet another successful year here at Ashton Cole Global."
About Us - http://acglobalinc.com/
At AC Global Investments we have a duty in assuring that one source provides you with a complete service program. With our unrivaled investment products and asset management services, our objective is to exceed potential and go beyond the expected and the conventional. When it comes to working for you, our standard is of excellence and innovation, allowing us to continually evolve in the dynamic world of the financial markets.
Our aim is to help you achieve your financial objectives by analysing your current financial status to ascertain your strengths and areas of potential improvement. Then we focus on helping clients maximize growth by developing specific, pursuable goals.
Once we understand your financial aspirations and have established your key objectives, we will conceive your personalised, "jargon-free"
In summary, our objective is to banish those financial worries by ensuring your money is always working as hard for you, as you did for it. Our dedicated team of advisors are able to manage and exceed expectations by remaining loyal to your specific long term plans, by consistently reviewing the markets, new legislations and potential changes in your circumstances.
