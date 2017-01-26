 
Ashton Cole Global diverts focus into commodities sector

 
 
CENTRAL DISTRICT, Hong Kong - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Ashton Cole Global today announced that they will be heavily investing in commodities and will focus on core competencies of precious metals and minerals.

Ashton Cole Global's Director of Research commented on the new business strategy saying "This decision will result in Ashton Cole Global dedicating more trading desks for energy, agriculture, base metals and dry bulk."

Ashton Cole Global has established a special commodities group which will manage the day to day operations of the department. The financial derivatives and precious metals businesses will be integrated into Ashton Cole Global's Fixed Income and Currencies platform to take advantage of existing synergies available at AC Global.

Ashton Cole Global's Chief Financial Officer also commented saying "As part of Strategy 2017 and beyond, we are actively managing and reviewing our business portfolio. The decision to refocus our commodities business is based on our identification of more attractive ways to deploy our capital and resources to give the best possible returns to the clients of Ashton Cole Global."

About Us - http://acglobalinc.com/

At AC Global Investments we have a duty in assuring that one source provides you with a complete service program. With our unrivaled investment products and asset management services, our objective is to exceed potential and go beyond the expected and the conventional. When it comes to working for you, our standard is of excellence and innovation, allowing us to continually evolve in the dynamic world of the financial markets.

Our aim is to help you achieve your financial objectives by analysing your current financial status to ascertain your strengths and areas of potential improvement. Then we focus on helping clients maximize growth by developing specific, pursuable goals.

Once we understand your financial aspirations and have established your key objectives, we will conceive your personalised, "jargon-free" Financial Plan. We will implement the requirements from your Financial Plan to best suit your time frame and range of investment, keeping you informed every step of the way.

In summary, our objective is to banish those financial worries by ensuring your money is always working as hard for you, as you did for it. Our dedicated team of advisors are able to manage and exceed expectations by remaining loyal to your specific long term plans, by consistently reviewing the markets, new legislations and potential changes in your circumstances.
