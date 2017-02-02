 
February 2017





Ashton Cole Global names Morgan Molstad as Global Head of Investments

 
 
CENTRAL DISTRICT, Hong Kong - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Ashton Cole Global today announced that Morgan Molstad will join the firm as Global Head of Investments.

In that role, he will lead Ashton Cole Global's investment group worldwide, working closely with senior management, leadership within the businesses and the firm's other control functions. He will report to the Executive Office and become a member of the firm's Management Committee.

Ashton Cole Global's Chief Financial Officer commented on Mr. Molstad's appointment saying "Morgan brings tremendous experience and judgment to the firm's senior management team.  Just as important, he shares our commitment to meeting both the increasingly complex requirements of regulators around the world and our own high standards of conduct".

Ashton Cole Global's new Global Head of Investments joins Ashton Cole Global from JP Morgan where he was Senior Trader before he was transferred to Hong Kong. Before that, Morgan Molstad spent 9 years with the Bank of America where he headed the Securities and Commodities division.

About Us - http://acglobalinc.com/

At AC Global Investments we have a duty in assuring that one source provides you with a complete service program. With our unrivaled investment products and asset management services, our objective is to exceed potential and go beyond the expected and the conventional. When it comes to working for you, our standard is of excellence and innovation, allowing us to continually evolve in the dynamic world of the financial markets.

Our aim is to help you achieve your financial objectives by analysing your current financial status to ascertain your strengths and areas of potential improvement. Then we focus on helping clients maximize growth by developing specific, pursuable goals.

Once we understand your financial aspirations and have established your key objectives, we will conceive your personalised, "jargon-free" Financial Plan. We will implement the requirements from your Financial Plan to best suit your time frame and range of investment, keeping you informed every step of the way.

In summary, our objective is to banish those financial worries by ensuring your money is always working as hard for you, as you did for it. Our dedicated team of advisors are able to manage and exceed expectations by remaining loyal to your specific long term plans, by consistently reviewing the markets, new legislations and potential changes in your circumstances.
Source:
Email:***@acglobalinc.com
Tags:Ashton Cole Global, Ashton Cole Global Investments, Ashton Cole Hong Kong
Industry:Investment
Location:Central District - Hong Kong Island - Hong Kong
